Amid Rumored Tensions, Nelly Korda Opens Up on Being Grouped With Charley Hull & Lexi Thompson

USGA’s Pace of Play Policy (Rule 5.6b) for LPGA events states: “Players should recognize that their pace of play affects others and they should play promptly throughout the round (such as by preparing in advance for each stroke and moving promptly between strokes and in going to the next tee) A player should make a stroke in no more than 40 seconds (and usually in less time) after the player is able to play without interference or distraction.” Per the LPGA: “Players who have 40 or more holes timed during the remaining scheduled events on the LPGA Tour will receive a fine”

Last November after wrapping up The Annika Invitational, tied at second, LPGA golfer, Charley Hull, was quite vocal on how, “If you get three bad timings, every time it’s a tee shot penalty, if you have three of them you lose your Tour card instantly.” Even the World No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda, who is paired with Hull for the US Women’s Open, had revealed it as her pet peeve because, “Honestly, I despise slow play.” But what wound up in the opening round of the currently ongoing event just might have reminded Hull why she used to smoke earlier in the first place.

On Thursday, Hull already wasn’t thrilled about her swings. On top of that, she was grouped with the semi-retired veteran Lexi Thompson apart from Korda. While the latter is another fast-paced golfer, Thompson believes in taking her time in the game of precision and patience. However, on the 8th hole, Thompson took extensive time deliberating over a birdie putt from just under seven feet after her excellent approach shot landed her in prime scoring position. Eyewitness accounts confirmed Hull’s irritation as she walked ahead to the ninth tee and sat on the grass, apparently agitated by Thompson’s pace, living the nightmare she absolutely hates. However, when Korda was asked about the pairing, let’s just say the scenario didn’t feel as tense as you would have expected.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During her Friday press conference at the U.S. Women’s Open, a reporter asked Korda, “Just a fun group for you. What was the atmosphere like out there? It’s a big golf course, but did you feel the galleries present?”

Responding to the question, Korda delivered a masterclass in diplomatic deflection, or maybe she was being honest. “Yeah, it was great. I love playing in front of a crowd like this, and playing alongside Lexi and Charley was so much fun. I always enjoy playing with them. I’m excited to see everyone come out on the weekend, but so far Thursday and Friday did not disappoint crowd-wise.” Korda emphasized, painting a picture of perfect group harmony.

To resolve the issue, LPGA implemented revolutionary 2025 reforms featuring graduated penalties, including one-stroke penalties for timing violations. Players now face fines for overages of 1-5 seconds and stroke penalties for delays exceeding 5 seconds. However, the U.S. Women’s Open operates under USGA guidelines that emphasize group position rather than individual shot timing. Consequently, behaviors that would trigger immediate penalties on tour become acceptable at Majors.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nelly Korda’s Friday response follows her established pattern of diplomatic handling when asked about Tour controversies.

How Nelly Korda navigates LPGA Tour politics

After her 2024 playoff victory over Lydia Ko at the LPGA Drive On Championship, which delayed Ko’s Hall of Fame induction, Korda addressed the situation directly: “I did send her a message after the playoff, though. We’ve been friends for a long time. She’s always someone that I enjoy talking to and playing with. There is no bad blood, I hope. On my side, there is not, but I don’t know about hers.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Her approach consistently avoids inflammatory language and assigning blame, even in tense and competitive situations. When pressed about rivalries, Korda emphasizes separating competition from friendship: “When you play in playoffs, you kind of have to put that aside… Always have one goal in mind, and that’s to lift the trophy at the end of the playoffs, despite the off-course friendship.”

This pattern of acknowledging competitive realities while maintaining diplomatic language mirrors her response to Hull-Thompson perfectly. Her public statements consistently deflect personal drama while focusing on mutual respect and professionalism, establishing her as the Tour’s most diplomatically savvy player when handling controversial situations.