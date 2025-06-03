Amid U.S. Open Setback, Max Homa Drops 5-Word Bomb as Caddie Struggles Add to Tough Reality

You know that sinking feeling when everything seems to go wrong at once? Well, that’s exactly what Max Homa is living through right now. The guy who used to be a U.S. Open regular—making four straight appearances from 2020 to 2023—just watched his qualifying dreams slip away in the most gut-wrenching way possible.

The former world No. 5 carried his own bag for 36 grueling holes. He shot 5-under 139 in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday. That score forced him into a five-man playoff for the final spot. Cameron Young claimed the last qualifying position with a birdie. This marks Homa’s first missed qualification since 2019.

Homa reached the par-5 ninth green in two shots during regulation. However, he three-putted for par instead of securing automatic qualification. Earlier in his second round, he battled through a double bogey and a bogey. Then he rallied with two consecutive birdies before that costly final hole.

The image of Homa lugging his own bag perfectly symbolized his fall from grace. Just one year ago, he sat comfortably at world No. 10. Now he’s grinding through qualifiers just to reach golf’s biggest stages. His 2025 season tells the painful story of that decline. He missed five consecutive cuts early this year. These included the Phoenix Open, Genesis Invitational, and Arnold Palmer Invitational. His best finish remains a T12 at the Masters. Meanwhile, he managed just a 30th-place showing at the Truist Championship.

What made Monday’s failure even more devastating was his recent caddie chaos. Homa hired veteran caddie Bill Harke for approximately two months after his longtime caddie split. That partnership ended abruptly before the U.S. Open qualifier. When pressed about the Harke situation after Monday’s disappointment, Homa showed clear frustration. “I’d much rather talk about the golf instead of all the questions about the caddie….I’m good. Just hoofed it 36,” he told reporters.

Sources simply stated that Harke “lost his job” without elaborating further. His defensive tone suggested this remains a sensitive subject that directly impacted his qualifying performance.

Max Homa’s caddie split timeline: How two partnerships collapsed before U.S. Open

Joe Greiner initiated their split just before the 2025 Masters. Their partnership spanned six full-time years and produced six PGA Tour victories. “It was not my choice, so it sucked,“ Homa revealed about Greiner’s decision.

Greiner made the difficult call to preserve their friendship. Professional pressures were significantly straining their personal bond. The split’s timing proved particularly painful for Homa. While he struggled to find stability, Greiner quickly found success elsewhere. Justin Thomas hired Greiner as a temporary replacement for his injured caddie Matt Minister. Their partnership flourished immediately at the RBC Heritage Open. as JT broke his winless drought. Now, Greiner is on Collin Morikawa’s bag.

This double caddie breakdown left Homa completely alone during golf’s most important day. The absence of trusted counsel showed during crucial moments on Monday. Homa admitted playing more conservatively without guidance on an unfamiliar course. Now he faces an uncertain future as he searches for stability both on and off the course.