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Amundi Evian Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Sudeep Sinha

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Jul 11, 2026 | 10:30 AM EDT

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Amundi Evian Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Sudeep Sinha

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Jul 11, 2026 | 10:30 AM EDT

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When the first Amundi Evian Championship was held, then known as the Evian Masters, the purse stood at $265,000. The LPGA officially entered the picture in 2000, when the tournament became a co-sanctioned event. Thirteen years later, it was elevated to the fifth women’s major and rebranded as The Evian Championship, with a purse of $3.25 million.

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A second evolution followed eight years later, with Amundi coming on board as the title sponsor and pushing the prize money to $4.5 million. Since then, the purse has risen rapidly, reaching a staggering $9.1 million today – a notable rise from last year’s $8 million. In terms of prize money, the Amundi Evian Championship indeed competes with the AIG Women’s Open ($10 million) and the Chevron Championship ($9 million).

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With the tournament entering its second round on Friday, here’s how much money the winner and other players are set to make based on their finishes, per The Golf News Net

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This Should Be an Easy One, Right?

01/10

Before 2026 Scottish Open, in Which Tournament Scheffler Last Missed the Cut?

PositionMoney
1$1,365,000
2$858,364
3$622,679
4$481,692
5$387,707
6$317,216
7$265,522
8$232,627
9$209,128
10$190,330
11$176,228
12$164,476
13$154,138
14$144,742
15$136,282
16$128,762
17$122,190
18$116,548
19$111,847
20$108,087
21$104,333
22$100,568
23$96,814
24$93,049
25$89,762
26$86,476
27$83,179
28$79,888
29$76,601
30$73,783
31$70,959
32$68,141
33$65,322
34$62,499
35$60,154
36$57,803
37$55,458
38$53,102
39$50,752
40$48,875
41$46,998
42$45,120
43$43,233
44$41,356
45$39,946
46$38,532
47$37,123
48$35,714
49$34,304
50$32,895
51$31,959
52$31,018
53$30,072
54$29,141
55$28,194
56$27,253
57$26,317
58$25,376
59$24,440
60$23,499
61$23,031
62$22,552
63$22,090
64$21,622
65$21,143

Besides the money, the winner of the event is set to earn 650 Race to CME Global points. This, of course, contributes to the end-of-season CME Group Tour Championship with a $4 million prize for the winner, as the top 60 players in the season-long standings qualify.  If that wasn’t enough, the winner and players who make the cut will get points for the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking. What’s even better is that the victor will go home with a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour and other events. 

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With the second round underway, World No. 4 Lottie Woad leads the field, followed by Akie Iwai — who sits 20 places below — at the time of writing, as they look to claim victory at Evian Resort Golf Club. But even bigger news has come out of the event.

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Nelly Korda missed the cut at the Amundi Evian Championship 2026

Considering Nelly Korda is the current World No. 1 with 505.41 points from just 34 events, it was quite a shock when she failed to make the cut at the Amundi Evian Championship 2026. She shot a 3-over 74 in the first round and an improved 2-under 69 in the second round, finishing at 1-over overall to tie for 67th.

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The exit also meant that she snapped her streak of making 34 consecutive cuts. The last time Korda couldn’t make the cut was back in the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Despite her performance at the Amundi Evian Championship, Korda has enjoyed an incredible 2026 season. She has four wins this year already, including the Chevron Championship and the US Open. 

With the World No. 1 leaving the course, the Amundi Evian Championship is perhaps a bit easier for the 65-player field. But only one will emerge victorious.  

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Sudeep Sinha

4,622 Articles

Sudeep Sinha is a Senior Boxing Writer at EssentiallySports with over two years of experience covering the science at the ES RingSide Desk. Known for sharp fight-night coverage and detailed analysis, Sudeep has become one of the desk’s leading boxing minds. His work has been featured on major platforms such as Sports Illustrated, Daily Mail, and Yahoo Sports, where he covers everything from amateur boxing developments to high-profile controversies like Ryan Garcia career arc. Sudeep balances his professional writing career with a personal passion for reading, cycling, and lively debates about boxing match-ups and trends on social media. He takes pride in delivering engaging stories that resonate with both hardcore boxing enthusiasts and casual fans alike, providing clear insights into fighter strategies, training, and the evolving dynamics of the sport.

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