Amundi Evian Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

When the first Amundi Evian Championship was held, then known as the Evian Masters, the purse stood at $265,000. The LPGA officially entered the picture in 2000, when the tournament became a co-sanctioned event. Thirteen years later, it was elevated to the fifth women’s major and rebranded as The Evian Championship, with a purse of $3.25 million.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
A second evolution followed eight years later, with Amundi coming on board as the title sponsor and pushing the prize money to $4.5 million. Since then, the purse has risen rapidly, reaching a staggering $9.1 million today – a notable rise from last year’s $8 million. In terms of prize money, the Amundi Evian Championship indeed competes with the AIG Women’s Open ($10 million) and the Chevron Championship ($9 million).
With the tournament entering its second round on Friday, here’s how much money the winner and other players are set to make based on their finishes, per The Golf News Net.
|Position
|Money
|1
|$1,365,000
|2
|$858,364
|3
|$622,679
|4
|$481,692
|5
|$387,707
|6
|$317,216
|7
|$265,522
|8
|$232,627
|9
|$209,128
|10
|$190,330
|11
|$176,228
|12
|$164,476
|13
|$154,138
|14
|$144,742
|15
|$136,282
|16
|$128,762
|17
|$122,190
|18
|$116,548
|19
|$111,847
|20
|$108,087
|21
|$104,333
|22
|$100,568
|23
|$96,814
|24
|$93,049
|25
|$89,762
|26
|$86,476
|27
|$83,179
|28
|$79,888
|29
|$76,601
|30
|$73,783
|31
|$70,959
|32
|$68,141
|33
|$65,322
|34
|$62,499
|35
|$60,154
|36
|$57,803
|37
|$55,458
|38
|$53,102
|39
|$50,752
|40
|$48,875
|41
|$46,998
|42
|$45,120
|43
|$43,233
|44
|$41,356
|45
|$39,946
|46
|$38,532
|47
|$37,123
|48
|$35,714
|49
|$34,304
|50
|$32,895
|51
|$31,959
|52
|$31,018
|53
|$30,072
|54
|$29,141
|55
|$28,194
|56
|$27,253
|57
|$26,317
|58
|$25,376
|59
|$24,440
|60
|$23,499
|61
|$23,031
|62
|$22,552
|63
|$22,090
|64
|$21,622
|65
|$21,143
Besides the money, the winner of the event is set to earn 650 Race to CME Global points. This, of course, contributes to the end-of-season CME Group Tour Championship with a $4 million prize for the winner, as the top 60 players in the season-long standings qualify. If that wasn’t enough, the winner and players who make the cut will get points for the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking. What’s even better is that the victor will go home with a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour and other events.
With the second round underway, World No. 4 Lottie Woad leads the field, followed by Akie Iwai — who sits 20 places below — at the time of writing, as they look to claim victory at Evian Resort Golf Club. But even bigger news has come out of the event.
Nelly Korda missed the cut at the Amundi Evian Championship 2026
Considering Nelly Korda is the current World No. 1 with 505.41 points from just 34 events, it was quite a shock when she failed to make the cut at the Amundi Evian Championship 2026. She shot a 3-over 74 in the first round and an improved 2-under 69 in the second round, finishing at 1-over overall to tie for 67th.
The exit also meant that she snapped her streak of making 34 consecutive cuts. The last time Korda couldn’t make the cut was back in the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Despite her performance at the Amundi Evian Championship, Korda has enjoyed an incredible 2026 season. She has four wins this year already, including the Chevron Championship and the US Open.
With the World No. 1 leaving the course, the Amundi Evian Championship is perhaps a bit easier for the 65-player field. But only one will emerge victorious.
Written by
Edited by
Sijo Samuel Paul