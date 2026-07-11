Amundi Evian Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

When the first Amundi Evian Championship was held, then known as the Evian Masters, the purse stood at $265,000. The LPGA officially entered the picture in 2000, when the tournament became a co-sanctioned event. Thirteen years later, it was elevated to the fifth women’s major and rebranded as The Evian Championship, with a purse of $3.25 million.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A second evolution followed eight years later, with Amundi coming on board as the title sponsor and pushing the prize money to $4.5 million. Since then, the purse has risen rapidly, reaching a staggering $9.1 million today – a notable rise from last year’s $8 million. In terms of prize money, the Amundi Evian Championship indeed competes with the AIG Women’s Open ($10 million) and the Chevron Championship ($9 million).

ADVERTISEMENT

With the tournament entering its second round on Friday, here’s how much money the winner and other players are set to make based on their finishes, per The Golf News Net.

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 Before 2026 Scottish Open, in Which Tournament Scheffler Last Missed the Cut? 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 Memorial Tournament 2021 Players Championship 2024 Genesis Scottish Open Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

Position Money 1 $1,365,000 2 $858,364 3 $622,679 4 $481,692 5 $387,707 6 $317,216 7 $265,522 8 $232,627 9 $209,128 10 $190,330 11 $176,228 12 $164,476 13 $154,138 14 $144,742 15 $136,282 16 $128,762 17 $122,190 18 $116,548 19 $111,847 20 $108,087 21 $104,333 22 $100,568 23 $96,814 24 $93,049 25 $89,762 26 $86,476 27 $83,179 28 $79,888 29 $76,601 30 $73,783 31 $70,959 32 $68,141 33 $65,322 34 $62,499 35 $60,154 36 $57,803 37 $55,458 38 $53,102 39 $50,752 40 $48,875 41 $46,998 42 $45,120 43 $43,233 44 $41,356 45 $39,946 46 $38,532 47 $37,123 48 $35,714 49 $34,304 50 $32,895 51 $31,959 52 $31,018 53 $30,072 54 $29,141 55 $28,194 56 $27,253 57 $26,317 58 $25,376 59 $24,440 60 $23,499 61 $23,031 62 $22,552 63 $22,090 64 $21,622 65 $21,143

Besides the money, the winner of the event is set to earn 650 Race to CME Global points. This, of course, contributes to the end-of-season CME Group Tour Championship with a $4 million prize for the winner, as the top 60 players in the season-long standings qualify. If that wasn’t enough, the winner and players who make the cut will get points for the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking. What’s even better is that the victor will go home with a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour and other events.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the second round underway, World No. 4 Lottie Woad leads the field, followed by Akie Iwai — who sits 20 places below — at the time of writing, as they look to claim victory at Evian Resort Golf Club. But even bigger news has come out of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelly Korda missed the cut at the Amundi Evian Championship 2026

Considering Nelly Korda is the current World No. 1 with 505.41 points from just 34 events, it was quite a shock when she failed to make the cut at the Amundi Evian Championship 2026. She shot a 3-over 74 in the first round and an improved 2-under 69 in the second round, finishing at 1-over overall to tie for 67th.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exit also meant that she snapped her streak of making 34 consecutive cuts. The last time Korda couldn’t make the cut was back in the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Despite her performance at the Amundi Evian Championship, Korda has enjoyed an incredible 2026 season. She has four wins this year already, including the Chevron Championship and the US Open.

With the World No. 1 leaving the course, the Amundi Evian Championship is perhaps a bit easier for the 65-player field. But only one will emerge victorious.