‘An Absolute Psychopath’: Collin Morikawa Reveals Wife Katherine’s Extreme Habit After Pregnancy News

Collin Morikawa broke his 847-day winless drought and announced his wife’s pregnancy in the same breath. Emotional, right? Wait until you hear what he said in the presser. Katherine’s habit earned her a hilarious three-word description from her husband.

“My wife actually had just run a marathon that Sunday,” Morikawa said during a press conference, recounting events from before the Waste Management Open. “Yes, she is an absolute psychopath.”

The playful jab came as Morikawa explained how he “stole” Kurt Kitayama’s putter, but it was Katherine’s athletic dedication that stole the show. While he practiced putting in a hotel room for two straight days, she was out conquering 26.2 miles. The contrast wasn’t lost on anyone, including Morikawa himself.

Katherine’s marathon wasn’t a one-time thing.

In November 2024, she finished the TCS New York City Marathon in 3 hours, 43 minutes, placing 80th among female runners and raising funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The accomplishment is even more remarkable, given that she once struggled to run a single mile.

Her running journey began in late 2023 with her first half-marathon, and she’s since run multiple races, including the Rose Bowl Half Marathon and Rock n Roll Las Vegas, each time improving her personal records.

What makes Katherine’s commitment to running extraordinary is that it started from scratch. The Vancouver native played collegiate golf at Pepperdine University, where she earned WGCA All-American Scholar honors. After a brief professional golf career on the China LPGA Tour, she traded clubs for running shoes in 2023. The transformation has been nothing short of stunning.

This win was Morikawa’s seventh PGA Tour title, but his first since the 2023 Zozo Championship. A gap of more than two years that felt like forever.

Morikawa’s Pebble Beach win carries special weight beyond ending his winless streak. Thirty seconds after sinking the winning putt, he announced on CBS that he and Katherine are expecting their first child in May.

The 29-year-old’s voice cracked as he told Amanda Balionis, “Put golf aside; we’re actually expecting later this year.”

Katherine, tearful on the 18th green, had been by his side through every high and low.

The win itself was a masterclass in clutch performance under pressure.

He made two birdies in a row on 15 and 16, bringing his score to 22 under. Then, on the par-3 17th, disaster struck: a missed green, a hard chip, and a bogey.

All of a sudden, they were tied with Min Woo Lee. Morikawa had to deliver on the 18th tee, where he had to wait almost 20 minutes between shots. He hit the fairway, landed his approach just off the green, and made the birdie putt. One shot ahead. The drought is over. Ready to announce the baby.

When asked how many marathons he’s run, his reply was simple, “Zero, Doug. Thank you.”

Beyond the laughs and stolen putters, this victory signals a complete reset both on and off the course.

Collin Morikawa’s goals after Pebble Beach win

Collin Morikawa’s main goal this year is to win more than once.

He said, “It’s funny to say that considering a guy who hasn’t won in a few years.”

Pebble Beach will give him the confidence he needs to do well in the majors and THE PLAYERS Championship. But his main focus right now is the Genesis Invitational at Riviera next week, which is one of his favorite courses. Being a kid from L.A., playing in front of family and friends, and eating good food are all more important now.

Collin Morikawa felt different this week in more ways than just on the golf course. He wondered why he was even at the table with the tournament amateurs.

He said, “I feel like I’m in a very different class.”

Not just in terms of money, but also in terms of effect. These business leaders have changed the world. Morikawa is still trying to figure out what his legacy will be.

The partnerships, the people, and the way he saw things all changed something inside him. Golf is important, but so are other things. Like being a dad. Like honoring a wife who runs marathons while she is pregnant. Like knowing that winning is great, but the people around you are more important.

He cried on the 18th green and said, “There’s so much to life, so much to enjoy.”