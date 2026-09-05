‘An Idiot’: Rule Official Is Involved as Northwestern Golfer’s Wrong Move Against Team USA Causes Controversy

The 51st Walker Cup got underway at Lahinch Golf Club in County Clare, Ireland, on Saturday, and it didn’t take long for controversy to strike. During the first foursomes sessions, GB&I Niall Sheils Donegan, a former Northwestern Wildcat now playing for North Carolina, became the center of a rules storm that fans are still questioning as a ball was scooped up from the green.

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He picked his ball off the green before his American opponents had given him the putt, costing the team a hole. The social media reaction has been brutal, as fans blame the 21-year-old Scot.

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“It was completely on me,” Donegan said afterwards, speaking to the press. “I hit the 6-footer and missed it like an idiot. I had a foot back, and I just dragged it away like I’m in a Sunday bounce game, but those aren’t the rules of golf. And you screw up, but it’s not about how you screw up; it’s about how you bounce back, and we bounced back amazingly.”

Golf Channel flagged the moment, posting that the hole was given to the U.S. after officials got involved. Golf journalist Jamie Kennedy also posted Sheils scooping the ball on X.

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“A little @WalkerCup controversy: THIS is the putt that Niall Sheils Donegan scooped up, but Ryder Cowan claims he didn’t concede the putt.”

For context, here’s what actually happened at the Walker Cup. Donegan was partnering with Josh Hill against USA’s Ryder Cowan and Josiah Gilbert at the par-4 ninth. GB&I were cruising, 4 up, after a hot start that included back-to-back birdies. Cowan and Gilbert made par on the hole, leaving Donegan with an eight-foot putt that would have pushed the lead to five up. Instead, he missed it. And here is the twist in the story.

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The ball slid about a foot and a half past the cup. Perhaps annoyed at the miss, Donegan quickly raked the ball towards himself, taking a big, long step with his putter. The classic instinctive reaction of a player expecting the tap-in to be conceded. The problem? Nobody on the American side had actually given him the putt yet.

This is where the rule book comes in. Under Rule 3.2b, the concession in match play has to be communicated clearly, either verbally or through an unmistakable gesture like a wave or thumbs up. Silence or an opponent simply not objecting doesn’t count. Until this happens, the ball is still in play, and a player isn’t allowed to lift it.

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Doing so anyway is a breach of Rule 9.4b. The penalty in match play isn’t a strike; it’s a loss of the hole outright. Had Donegan just left the ball alone, the hole would have almost certainly been halved, since he’d already missed his putt and both sides had made four. Instead, touching it early turned the half hole into a lost one.

Cowan, on the other hand, immediately flagged it to the GB&I pair, and the rules officials were called to the green. As seen on the ground, after a brief discussion, the officials sided with the Americans that the putt hadn’t been conceded. So the hole went to the U.S., trimming Donegan and Hill’s lead from four up to three up heading into the back nine.

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He also sought out the official after the round to apologize for the mix-up before heading off to prepare for his Saturday singles match.

While the US team delivered a hit, it barely mattered in the end. The GB&I duo steadied themselves before adding another birdie at the 12th to close the match out by four and three, delivering GB&I’s first point of the week.

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But overall, it hasn’t stopped fans from piling on the mistake, blaming him for the point.

“Classless. Cowan should hang his head in shame,” one fan wrote, arguing the American should simply have waved it.

While Cowan wasn’t obligated to concede the putt, some fans felt that the putt was too close to not concede.

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“Oh man, why didn’t he give it to him?” another fan asked.

It was a fair question, given the putt was inside two feet, but plenty of others sided with the letter of the law.

“You can’t scoop up a ball that wasn’t conceded and then act confused when they call an official. That’s just match play 101,” read one reply.

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There was another commenter who called it a flat-out “schoolboy error” from a player with two years of Big Ten golf and a U.S. Amateur semi-final run on the resume.

For now, whether the reaction is fair or overblown, the clip has made the rounds, and Donegan now finds himself answering a Walker Cup trivia question for reasons he’d probably rather forget.