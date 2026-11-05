‘An Insult’: PGA Tour’s Longest-Running Venue Furious Over 2028 Snub

Colonial Country Club’s association with the PGA Tour dates back to 1946, making the Charles Schwab Challenge the longest-running non-major event on the circuit. However, that eight-decade relationship could be nearing its end as the tour prepares to overhaul its schedule in 2028.

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According to an exclusive Golfweek report, multiple sources believe Colonial and title sponsor Charles Schwab are unlikely to secure a place in the new Championship Series, the PGA Tour’s proposed top tier. The tournament could instead be offered a spot in the second-tier Challenger Series, an option Colonial reportedly has little interest in accepting. One source told Golfweek that club leadership considers the prospect of such a downgrade after 80 years of commitment to the tour “an insult.”

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Colonial and Schwab reportedly remain hopeful of securing a Championship Series position but are frustrated by what they see as a lack of recognition for their longstanding support. Schwab’s sponsorship investment is said to exceed that of most other companies associated with the tour. The financial services firm is also an official PGA Tour marketing partner and sponsors tournaments on both the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions, as well as the senior circuit’s season-long points race.

If the reported demotion becomes official, Colonial is expected to reject the Challenger Series and explore a move to PGA Tour Champions.

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Why Colonial could lose its PGA Tour spot

Two factors appear to be working against the Fort Worth venue.

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The first is competition within the Dallas-Fort Worth market. Sources told Golfweek that the PGA Tour wants only one tournament from the region in its Championship Series. The CJ Cup Byron Nelson reportedly has the advantage after title sponsor CJ made a stronger financial offer.

Colonial also has limited room to expand its facilities, making it difficult to meet the infrastructure and commercial expectations of the tour’s premier events.

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Under CEO Brian Rolapp’s restructuring plan, the schedule will be divided into a Championship Series, featuring leading players and minimum purses of $20 million, and a second-tier Challenger Series. Four Championship Series positions remain undecided, with bids having closed on Sept. 30.

An eight-decade history at stake

Losing its PGA Tour status would be a significant blow to one of American golf’s most historic venues.

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Originally known as the Colonial National Invitation, the tournament became synonymous with Ben Hogan, who won it five times. His 1959 triumph was the final victory of his 64-win professional career.

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Colonial’s Wall of Champions also features Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Billy Casper, Ben Crenshaw, Lanny Wadkins, Tom Watson, Phil Mickelson, and Jordan Spieth. The course has hosted two USGA championships: the 1941 U.S. Open and the 1991 U.S. Women’s Open.

It is also among the few private clubs that own and operate their own professional golf tournaments, making a potential departure from the PGA Tour particularly significant.

PGA Tour Champions offers an alternative

Rather than leave professional golf altogether, Colonial could transition to the senior circuit. Golfweek reports that the club is considering an arrangement to host the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, PGA Tour Champions’ season-ending playoff event.

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The proposal would build on Schwab’s existing relationship with the senior tour. The company has sponsored the finale since 2003, which brings together the top 36 players in the standings following the Simmons Bank Championship. Cumulative points determine the winner, with competitors also playing for a multimillion-dollar bonus pool.

The venue’s current arrangements could create an opening. Phoenix Country Club has hosted the championship since 2017, but Papago Golf Club is scheduled to take over in 2027 while Phoenix undergoes renovations. A Golfweek source indicated that the finale is expected to return to Phoenix in 2028, when its existing contract expires.

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There is also a recent precedent for the transition. The Sony Open in Hawaii is scheduled to join the PGA Tour Champions calendar in 2027, becoming the first longtime PGA Tour event to move to the senior circuit.

Miller Brady, president of PGA Tour Champions, has indicated that the circuit is open to similar opportunities. Speaking at Furyk & Friends last month, he acknowledged receiving inquiries about potential moves but said the PGA Tour must make its scheduling decisions first. He added that the senior circuit could explore an arrangement if the right opportunity emerged.

Ownership could complicate the move

Even if Colonial and PGA Tour Champions agree on the venue, control of the championship could prove difficult to resolve.

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Golfweek reports that the PGA Tour’s Championship Management division owns and operates the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Moving the event to Colonial would therefore require discussions over its management, particularly given the club’s history of independently operating its own tournament.

A decision on Colonial’s future could come soon. Rolapp said in August that 14 tournaments had expressed interest in joining the Championship Series, exceeding the available positions. The PGA Tour plans to unveil its complete 2028 schedule on Feb. 27 during a live broadcast from its headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach.

However, an announcement could come earlier. Rolapp is scheduled to speak at the PwC SMU Athletic luncheon in Dallas on Nov. 11, during the same week as the Charles Schwab Cup in Phoenix. Golfweek reports that the timing has fueled speculation about a possible announcement early next week.

Neither side has confirmed the reported developments. The PGA Tour declined to comment, while Charles Schwab Challenge officials did not respond to Golfweek’s requests for comment.