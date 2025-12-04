Tiger Woods’ PGA Tour Revamp Plans Pushes Analyst to Call Out Serious Concerns

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Imagine a reduced PGA Tour schedule focused on the biggest markets and the best courses. This is how the 2027 season might look. Brian Rolapp and Tiger Woods reportedly gave a 90-minute presentation to the 20-man field at HWC, laying out the vision for these significant changes to the Tour schedule. The proposed changes come after an extended period of players’ and fans’ complaints, but these won’t be without scrutiny either.

In a video shared by Golf Channel on December 4, Eamon Lynch acknowledged what Rolapp and Woods are trying to do but expressed surprise that they had not detailed “what’s broken.”

“I hear a lot of people talking about what needs to be fixed. We’re going to fix it by doing this…I’ve yet to hear anyone articulate what’s broken. That’s the key here…What’s wrong with it that requires all of this conversation about a radical effect, and how radical does that fix need to be?” he said in the video.

“Well, it’s not a voice they’re going to hear this week. It’s a small constituency of players; it’s a 20-man field in the Bahamas, and these are not 20 players who are going to be adversely impacted by any changes or shrinking of playing opportunities. But it does speak of how seriously Rolapp and the Tour are taking this idea of keeping the players updated,” he said.

Lynch noted that Woods and Rolapp need to engage in discussion with those players who will actually feel the brunt of the changes, and rightfully so. The current field at the ongoing Hero World Championship is elite and limited, and won’t be impacted much by the limited schedule and field. The up-and-coming golfers fighting for their place in events and the OWGR would be affected significantly. Ironically, they aren’t playing in the Bahamas.

Notably, Woods addressed a press conference on Tuesday, sharing details about the potential changes. He declared that the committee aims to prepare a 2027 schedule and that they would eventually have a product better than what they have now. That’s the aim!

“Hopefully, we get to that point. We’re working with all of our partners to create the best schedule and product to deliver all that in 2027. I don’t know if we can get there, I don’t know if we will get there, but that’s what we’re trying to do,” Tiger Woods mentioned.

These changes are warranted weeks after the PGA Tour pro Harris English mentioned discussions about starting the golf season in February, not January, to avoid competing with the NFL for viewership.

Amid widespread concern about the potential changes in the Tour, Jordan Spieth and Brian Harman expressed excitement about what is to come.

Jordan Spieth and Brian Harman Looking Forward to Changes Despite “Ambiguity”

Spieth acknowledged that there was a lot of “ambiguity” when the announcements were initially made, saying, “Well, I think when some of the stuff was announced, I wasn’t sure what it actually meant.” However, he lauded the trio of Brian Rolapp, Tiger Woods, and Andy Weitz for being “pretty clear” about what they are looking to do. He also noted that they are trying to improve the product rather than changing the fundamentals.

“It’s like fine-tuning things with the help of sponsors and networks for how to make it better for the fans and get more engagement from the younger audience. There’s not a ton of detail yet, but they have a few plans that they’re going to work through in the coming months, definitely something we can get behind and be excited about,” he added.

Meanwhile, Brian Harman was glad that initiative was being taken to improve the sport as a whole through discussion. However, he did acknowledge the dual nature of the plans, saying, “Change is hard; it’s not fun, but you have to look down the road and try and figure out what makes our sport the healthiest, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Scottie Scheffler, who is currently ranked No. 1, also expressed his views on the subject, mentioning that he would play “where the best players are playing.”