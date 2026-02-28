Analyst Defends Struggling Golf Pro as Fans Question His Motives After Life-Threatening Accident

When Andrea Pavan plunged three stories down an open elevator shaft in South Africa, the immediate concern was survival. He immediately had to undergo major surgery for severe shoulder and vertebral injuries. Now, as he has been pushed towards a long road to recovery, and his future in the competitive sphere remains uncertain, he decided to resort to help by launching a fundraiser. Even though that pushed him into scrutiny, a golf expert recently voiced support for the DP World Tour pro.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the surgeries were concluded successfully, a fundraiser was launched by the 36-year-old Italian golfer in order to support his wife Audra, their three children, and himself. Meanwhile, a fan questioned why a player with more than €4 million ($4.7 million approx.) in reported career earnings would need financial assistance. The skeptical take created a buzz on social media, which prompted a detailed response from golf pundit Ryan French.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former caddie and golf analyst, Ryan French’s media brand, Monday Q Info, shared an X post which read, “Let’s break this down as I’ve seen a few comments like this on Andrea Pavan Go Fund Me. Pavan has been pro since 2010”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then went on to explain his earnings. Considering his average earning as 290,000, as he has been playing since 2010, he gave a breakdown. He mentioned how the caddie claims at least 5% of it, which goes to $15,000. The Caddie, adding to that, also receives a salary of $2000/wk, making a total of $50,000. Travel to 25 events every year demands an expenditure of $75,000. And to make matters worse, taxes go up to atleast 30% or more, which accounts for $87,000.

The post further added, “If he had swing coach, mental coach, agent, depending on deal, they all may get a small percentage of his earnings also. So that’s $227,000 in yearly expenses. Now he made money thru sponsors (much less than you think) and at times could get paid for pro-ams, etc. I’d guess he maybe has averaged $100,000 take home per year. And he has 3 kids.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The golf analyst further added how he also had to bear the medical expenses after facing the unfortunate accident. And as the timeline of his return remains uncertain and he has to undergo major surgeries, the chances of him being back on the greens soon seem to be dwindling. Thus, his earning potential at the moment stands at almost zero.

“Also, while I know this is pointless, I’ll say it anyway. There is no requirements to announce you are NOT donating. You simply don’t, and move on”, the post from Monday Q Info read as it voiced dissatisfaction regarding the fan’s opinion.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he currently deals with the chaotic situation and recovers from the post-surgery trauma, he is trying to remain optimistic and expressed gratitude to the people who have helped him in this time of crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrea Pavan provides details on his shocking injury

Andrea Pavan dreamt of winning the Investec South Africa Open this year. Unfortunately, fate had something completely different planned for him. While reports of his elevator accident went viral, details of the same emerged via a GoFundMe page initiated by Matt Van Zandt. Zandt, who was one of Pavan’s teammates at Texas A&M, stated that the golfer plummeted three stories down when the elevator door opened without a car in his lodging.

Imago Credit – Andrea Pavan Instagram account (@nellogolf)

As the golfer was immediately taken into medical custody, reports showed some significant injuries sustained to his shoulders as well as various fractures to his back and vertebrae. This was unfortunate for the 36-year-old golfer. That’s because Pavan had started his season in style. He had already notched up a couple of top-15 finishes in three DP World Tour starts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forced to withdraw from the tournament, Pavan said, “I now have a lot of rehab and hard work ahead of me, but the care I have received so far from the Mediclinic hospital staff has been incredible, as has the support from the DP World Tour, the Sunshine Tour, and all their staff here in Stellenbosch.”

He also pointed out that the doctors in charge were very capable. Apart from that, he is also getting a lot of wishes and support from caddies and players, which has made him feel a little bit at ease in such tough times.