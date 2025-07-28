Analyst Ignores Bryson DeChambeau, Picks 7x LIV Golf Pro as the ‘Lone Hope’ for Breakaway Circuit

The LIV Golf narrative just took a turn few saw coming. For years, Bryson DeChambeau’s towering drives and two U.S. Open titles made him the poster boy for the breakaway tour. Toss in Brooks Koepka’s major firepower, and it looked like LIV had all the credibility it needed.

But now? The buzz is building around someone else entirely. Chile’s Joaquin Niemann—quietly stacking win after win—is forcing a rethink. Since joining LIV in August 2022, Niemann has risen to become one of the most dominant players on the circuit. After grabbing his fifth career LIV title and leading the money list in 2025, insiders aren’t just noticing—they’re calling him the league’s “lone hope.” A bold take? Maybe. But there’s more to the story than just trophies.

Niemann’s LIV reign is real—but his major silence speaks loud, too

Joaquin Niemann is doing something rare on LIV: winning consistently. Five titles in less than a full season puts him at the top of the money list—over $54 million and counting. That’s more than $12 million ahead of Bryson just this year. And yet, you won’t find his name in bold at the majors.

Yet despite all this, his record in majors remains frustratingly quiet. The only moment that’s remotely memorable? A final-round pairing with Tiger Woods at the 2023 Masters, where he shot 71 to Tiger’s 78. While it was a cool headline, Niemann didn’t contend seriously—he finished T16 while the spotlight stayed elsewhere. His overall major record isn’t flashy either: zero top-5 finishes in over 20 starts, and only a handful of top-25s.

Still, the reason Niemann is getting this kind of spotlight is simple: He’s young, loyal to LIV, and crushing the competition within its ecosystem. Bryson? He’s a part-time content creator, part-time player. Brooks? Always rumored to be eyeing a PGA return. Joaquin’s commitment runs deeper—and that’s what makes him LIV’s future, even without a green jacket or claret jug (yet).

Why Bryson’s not the guy—and Niemann just might be

On paper, Bryson DeChambeau has two U.S. Open wins (2020, 2024), including one while representing LIV. However, the comparison doesn’t stop there. In terms of LIV-only performance, Niemann edges Bryson out: five individual wins to Bryson’s two, and more consistent finishes week-to-week. Where Bryson’s built a media empire with YouTube and trick shots, Niemann is grinding in the trenches—winning golf tournaments.

That contrast is exactly why insiders are beginning to shift their thinking. Bryson’s brand may be bigger, but Niemann’s the one giving LIV actual golf success. And if he ever figures out the major championship equation? Game over. LIV hasn’t yet made a star—it’s borrowed them. Joaquin Niemann could be the first.

The one hurdle? His putting. Especially on major-level greens. One caddy on the show wondered if LIV’s limited schedule keeps Niemann from dialing in on fast, elite surfaces. Another panelist pointed out that his only real “major moment” was a decent round with Tiger at Augusta in 2022—and that faded fast. But the tools are there. As one insider said, “He strikes it as well as anyone on Earth.”

Joaquin Niemann may not have the major wins (yet), but he’s got everything else LIV needs: youth, consistency, and loyalty. Bryson might be the showman, but Joaquin is becoming the workhorse. And if he ever cracks the major puzzle, there won’t be any debate. He won’t just boost LIV—he’ll define it.