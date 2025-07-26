Analyst Mocks Scottie Scheffler’s Celebration at Happy Gilmore Red Carpet Following Unfulfilling Confession

Ask Scottie Scheffler what he thinks of winning tournaments, and he would probably reply, “What’s the point?” In fact, he did reply the same at The Open Championship, and added, “This [winning] is not a fulfilling life. It’s fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it’s not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart.” Though his comments surprised the golf world, his insights on the transience of “winning a tournament” resonated with fans. Enough so that now two golf analysts are wondering about his presence during the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2.

Just a day after The Open Championship wrapped up in Ireland, a host of star golfers jetted off to New York for the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 — a comedy sequel featuring cameos from Bryson DeChambeau, Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and others. Among those walking the red carpet was Scottie Scheffler, who arrived with his wife, Meredith, and the Claret Jug in hand. But after his Zen-like remarks about the fleeting nature of victory, Scheffler’s red carpet appearance didn’t sit well with Fried Egg Golf analysts Brendan Porath and Andy Johnson.

In a recent episode, while discussing Scheffler’s presence during the premiere, Johnson begins, “I don’t know if you saw that Scottie Scheffler was at the world premiere of Happy Gilmore 2.” Porath chimes in and replies, “I mean, you know, for a guy who says, you know, the joys and spoils of winning are fleeting. And one way to make them more fleeting is to go to Happy Gilmore 2 premiere in New York the day after you win The Open in Ireland. I mean, well, that’s not a way to celebrate.”

While you could debate the contradictions in Scheffler’s recent statements and actions, one thing is clear — the World No. 1 knows how to unwind, especially when it involves celebrating a movie he was part of. Speaking about the experience, Scheffler said, “It was a lot of fun. It was definitely very cool to see those guys in their element, all the work that it takes to make a movie. It was a lot of work.” So sure, his celebration might look a little different than most, but if he’s having fun, who’s to judge?

Maybe his way of celebrating a major win isn’t as common, but at least he had fun! Yet, Scheffler’s presence during the premiere isn’t the only thing that drew Johnson’s and Porath’s attention, with the latter even admitting, “There’s all these things just playing on nostalgia these days and like, is there really, like, it seems like that’s all they’re doing now.” Well, they are right about that part. At least when it comes to Scottie Scheffler.

Spoiler Alert: Scottie Scheffler relives his 2024 legal drama all over again

Scottie Scheffler’s cameo moment in Happy Gilmore 2 was inspired by his disastrous 2024 incident. Last year, Louisville Metro Police detained Scottie Scheffler on his way to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club after a pedestrian, John Mills, a security personnel, was fatally struck by a shuttle bus near the entrance, causing traffic congestion.

Scheffler, unaware of the situation, attempted to enter the golf course through the blocked road, but Detective Bryan Gillis stopped him. Authorities subsequently charged the golfer with felony assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals. However, after Scheffler spent about an hour in jail, the court dropped all charges.

Fast forward to the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix, where Scheffler pokes fun at his arrest in a hilarious scene. In the movie, Scheffler joins Adam Sandler’s character, Happy Gilmore, and other PGA pros like McIlroy, Chambeau, Scheffler, and even Brooks Koepka to take down the evil Maxi Golf League. Scheffler’s role involves participating in a wild tournament where he gets into a scuffle with Haley Joel Osment’s character, leading to his disqualification and arrest.

As the officers take him away in handcuffs, Scheffler quips, “Not again,” winking at his real-life arrest. Later, he enjoys Happy’s victory from his jail cell while embracing his fellow inmates. However, not the first time pros have made light-hearted mockery of Scheffler’s arrest. In 2024, Xander Schauffele revealed that the Texan “took it like a champ,” and that the other pros were “heckling Scottie” in their group chat shortly after. So, maybe Scheffler does have a different sense of humor than most people, just as he has a different understanding of golf.