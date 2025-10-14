Analyst Pinpoints Phil Mickelson’s Ulterior Motive for Becoming Tiger Woods’s Well Wisher

Tiger Woods’s seventh back surgery in just over a decade has once again put him under the spotlight. The 15-time major winner has undergone various surgeries over the years. As the world heard about the news of his latest lumbar disc replacement surgery, wishes for a speedy recovery started pouring in. But among all others, there was a name that surprised many, Phil Mickelson.

Woods and Mickelson have spent decades as fierce rivals. So when Mickelson, a six-time major winner, reposted Woods’ update on X and wished him “the best for a speedy recovery,” it caught many by surprise. What appeared to be a sincere gesture soon drew skepticism, as analysts on the Fore Play Podcast Plus suggested there might be more behind it. “It’s wild, kind of like an ‘I’m still here, I’m still playing golf’ tweet. He’s wishing Tiger well while tweeting it from the driving range.”

While Woods will turn 50 in December and continues to battle his body in pursuit of one last comeback, Mickelson, now 55, remains active and competitive, particularly on the LIV Golf circuit. Over the years, it’s not just Woods who has sustained injuries, though.

Mickelson underwent two sports hernia surgeries in 2016. He has also been managing psoriatic arthritis since 2010. In light of this, the hosts continued to try to understand Mickelson’s intentions behind the tweet. Reflecting on the same, Sam Riggs said, “Yeah, that came from a point of like I’m completely fine and going to be playing golf all over the place, but I wish that guy a speedy recovery, is kind of how that came off.”

The hosts, however, also acknowledged that one’s physical condition over time differs from person to person and their genes. “Everybody’s body is very different, and that goes for me, that goes for Frankie, that goes for you, that goes for Tiger Woods,” said Trent Ryan. What sets Mickelson apart is also his commitment to his health.

Mickelson has made several lifestyle changes over the years to stay fit and competitive, including adjusting his diet and daily habits. He has often mentioned how modifying his morning coffee routine helped him adopt a healthier start to the day without giving up something he enjoys

Today, Mickelson continues to compete regularly in LIV Golf events. He even teed it up at the 2025 Masters, though he missed the cut. Woods, meanwhile, has been equally focused on his health, but after multiple surgeries over the years, his body has endured far more wear and tear, ringing alarms over his career.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson’s rivalry

The dynamic between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson began in the late 1990s, when Woods stormed onto the scene with unmatched dominance. During his peak, Woods was an unstoppable force, collecting major titles and commanding global attention.

Mickelson, already known for his creativity and daring style, quickly became the most credible challenger. Tensions between them occasionally spilled beyond the fairway. A 1998 practice-round bet reportedly created lasting friction.

The bet was for $500, and Mickelson won it. But Mickelson, being him, celebrated by putting photocopies of his five winning $100 bills into Woods’ locker. He also wrote a note that read, “Just wanted you to know Benji and his friends are very happy in their new home.”

This rivalry continued in the 2004 Ryder Cup. The pair’s forced partnership was marked by awkward silence. Those moments highlighted not just their competitive differences but also their contrasting personalities. However, over time, the rivalry matured. During the 2016 Ryder Cup, the two worked together for Team USA’s success. Since then, the tone of their relationship has softened.

In recent years, especially as both navigate the later stages of their careers, their connection has reflected experience more than animosity. Mickelson has publicly praised Woods for his influence on golf, and Woods has acknowledged Mickelson’s longevity and adaptability.