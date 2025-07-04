Analyst Points Out Keegan Bradley Falling Into the Same ‘Boys Club’ He Once Didn’t Like

Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup past is marked by a notable snub. In 2023, after being left off the team despite a strong case, he expressed his disappointment, saying, “I’ve always been an outsider in the sport but I have tried to get closer to the guys I thought would be on the team.” Despite his two wins and valuable Ryder Cup experience, then-captain Zach Johnson overlooked him in favor of players like Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. Vice-captain Fred Couples dismissed Bradley’s sentiment, stating, “There’s no ‘outside,’” and emphasized that team choices were made to “pair them [team members] up perfectly,” suggesting a special ‘team-within-a-team’ concept. This led to accusations of a “Boys Club” problem within the PGA Tour. Given this history, one would expect Bradley to avoid creating a “Boys Club” of his own; however, a selection for the upcoming Ryder Cup suggests otherwise, according to a golf insider.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Before Keegan Bradley’s Wednesday announcement, the U.S. team had already named four vice-captains – Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, and Brandt Snedeker. In a surprise move, Bradley added Gary Woodland to the list. And although Woodland boasts Presidents Cup experience, he has no prior Ryder Cup experience. And so, Bradley’s decision has raised questions from some of the golf insiders, especially considering Woodland’s “boys club” association.

Recently, Brendan Porath sat down for a discussion with Andy Johnson for an episode on the Fried Egg Golf and kicked off the new U.S. team Ryder Cup announcement with, “Gary Woodland is an ass cap. He’s an assistant captain.” Porath adds, “Uh, so yes, Gary Woodland never played a Ryder Cup.” The 2019 U.S. Open champion, Woodland, contributed one and a half points, helping Team USA secure a 16-14 victory in that year’s Presidents Cup. It was certainly enough for Keegan Bradley, however, Porath couldn’t help but point out one thing.

Porath said, “I mean, Woodland is a total boys club hire, right? Like he plays all with all those guys. He’s like buddies, does the practice rounds with JT and Spieth, and like so that would be a, you know, a boys club Harbinger if you’re thinking, you know, if you’re trying to overanalyze, micro analyze it. So maybe we’re headed towards that.” And, see, here’s the thing: Gary Woodland is great friends with them. In fact, he even spent a memorable moment with Jordan Spieth after his 2019 U.S. Open win.

As per his 2019 interview with the Barstool Sports podcast, Woodland disclosed that he and Jordan Spieth had difficulty drinking from the U.S. Open trophy. After struggling to get “the top off” the trophy, Woodland and Spieth, “finally did get the top off and drink the right way.” So, is Keegan Bradley’s new team another “boys club” in the making?

If that is the case, we will likely hear criticism from Hank Haney, Tiger Woods‘s ex-coach, who didn’t hold back during the 2023 Keegan Bradley snub. At that time, Haney said of the controversy: “It didn’t matter who Zach Johnson picked the USA team will be heavily favored but those picks confirm it’s the Boys Club.” The 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup team included Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and Sam Burns, among others.

However, despite this particular conversation, Keegan Bradley is “excited” about Gary Woodland’s addition to the team.

Keegan Bradley has “an incredible amount of respect and admiration” for Gary Woodland

Following the Wednesday announcement, U.S. Captain Keegan Bradley expressed his confidence in Gary Woodland, stating, “I have an incredible amount of respect and admiration for Gary and all he has accomplished in this game. As a major champion and someone who is still competing at a high level, he is well aware of the demands of performing on golf’s biggest stages. He will be a valuable leader for us over the coming months and throughout the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.”

This will be Woodland’s first Ryder Cup experience, whether as a player or vice captain. Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Woodland said, “I am extremely excited and grateful to Keegan for the opportunity to support the U.S. Team at the 2025 Ryder Cup. Keegan’s passion for this event is contagious and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”