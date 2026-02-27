Tour Golfer Andrea Pavan Speaks Out After Near-Death Elevator Accident Forced Him to Undergo Emergency Surgery

A frightening off-course incident sent shockwaves through the DP World Tour this week at the 2026 Investec South African Open Championship. One of Italy’s most recognizable golfers, Andrea Pavan, was suddenly forced out of competition after suffering a serious accident. Questions spread and worry mounted, but a sign of relief came with a fresh update shared by the Italian golfer via the DP World Tour.

“I would like to say a big thank you for all the kind words and wishes I have received over the last 48 hours. I had surgery on my shoulder and my back on Wednesday evening and I am currently recovering in hospital,” Andrea Pavan said in an official statement released by the DP World Tour in an Instagram post.

“I now have a lot of rehab and hard work ahead of me, but the care I have received so far from the Mediclinic hospital staff has been incredible, as has the support from the DP World Tour, the Sunshine Tour and all their staff here in Stellenbosch. I am also very grateful for all the help Johann Rupert and his wife Gaynor have given me.”

The support and prayers the Italian golfer received have indeed been very fulfilling. Everyone from fellow professionals to golf fans are expressing concern and hoping for a speedy recovery.

Fans have bombarded social media posts with comments like, “He’s lucky to be alive. Prayers out for a speedy recovery. 🙏🙏🙏” and “Wish to see him out on the course soon and a speedy recovery.”

The 36-year-old professional and two-time DP World Tour winner fell three floors down an elevator shaft. The incident occurred at the accommodation he was staying at for the 2026 South African Open Championship. When the doors of the elevator opened, the car was absent. Pavan didn’t notice it and stepped in, only to fall to the bottom.

Because of the devastating accident, he sustained multiple injuries. This includes shoulder damage, vertebral fractures, and back issues. After being taken to the hospital, he underwent surgery for several hours on Wednesday night, February 25, 2026. He is expected to be in the hospital for recovery for at least six weeks. After six weeks, doctors will assess his condition and decide if he can head back home or not.

His wife Audra and his sister headed to South Africa to look after him during the recovery. And he has expressed their thanks to fans and fellow professionals, too.

“Grazie mille everyone, from me, my wife Audra, and my entire family,” he added in the statement.

Grazie is Italian for thank you. He expressed thanks to everyone, and acknowledged the support he has received from the hospital team. Andrea Pavan even revealed that many players, caddies, and staff have visited him at the hospital since his surgery.

With time, the 2x DP World Tour winner’s recovery is showing positive signs. In fact, fellow Italian professional have revealed that he is already able to do move his body slowly.

Francesco Laporta on Andrea Pavan’s recovery

Although Pavan’s injuries were non-life-threatening, they were very severe. However, fellow professional Francesco Laporta revealed that he is out of danger now.

“It’s been a tricky few days. Luckily, he is fine, so we are all happy about that. That is the most important thing. He can talk, he can walk, he can do many things,” Francesco Laporta told The Scotsman.

The 2x DP World Tour winner’s ex-coach also revealed that he is even FaceTiming with his kids. This is a sign of relief for the DP World Tour, fellow professionals, and fans alike.

Laporta said that it can sometimes be hard to express in words, but everyone is happy that he is safe now. And despite the injuries, everyone is hoping to see him back on the course soon. In fact, he said that he is certain that Andrea Pavan will be playing golf again soon after his recovery.

Francesco Laporta’s reassuring words offer hope that his long road back will eventually lead him to competitive golf again. Steady recovery updates are coming in. Andrea Pavan’s official statement also reveals that the outpouring of support now points toward resilience and optimism for what lies ahead.