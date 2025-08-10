Andrew Novak WITB August 2025 (Update): PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag Explored

Andrew Novak, a rising star on the PGA Tour, has made 2025 a signature season in his career. With a breakthrough win at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, multiple top-10 finishes, and a strong showing at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Novak has firmly placed himself among golf’s elite competitors this year. Known for his steady and consistent play, Novak’s equipment choices are a fine reflection of his strategic and precision-focused game.

As every golfer knows, the right clubs can be a game-changer. Let’s take a detailed look inside Andrew Novak’s golf bag for August 2025, exploring the carefully selected tools that help him shape his long and short games on tour.

Novak’s long game arsenal

For his long game, Novak trusts PING’s cutting-edge G440 series for his driver and woods — clubs designed for players seeking a blend of distance and control. His driver, the PING G440 LST with a 7.5-degree loft, is paired with a True Temper Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green RDX 75 TX shaft, retailing at $599 for the clubhead and $250 for the shaft. This low-spin configuration gives Novak the precision to tackle varying course conditions and aggressive tee shots.

In the fairway, Novak carries two woods: a 3-wood and a 5-wood, both PING G440 Max models. The 3-wood sports a 15-degree loft and a True Temper Project X HZRDUS Black 80 TX shaft priced at $349 and $225 respectively, while the 5-wood has a slightly higher 19-degree loft with a Smoke Green RDX 85 TX shaft costing $349 and $250. These clubs offer Novak flexible options for distance off the tee or from the fairway, crucial for setting up scoring opportunities.

Complementing his woods are his irons, split into two distinct sets for versatility. The longer irons (4-6) are Srixon ZX7 MKII irons at $142.85 per club with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts priced at $46.99 each. These clubs provide a high launch and stability needed for longer approaches. For shorter irons (7-PW), Novak uses the Srixon Z-Forged II, costing $171.50 per club with the same reliable shafts, favored for their feel and control around the greens.

Novak’s short game setup

When the game tightens near the green, Novak’s choice wedges and putter come into play, emphasizing precision and touch. His Cleveland RTZ wedges, lofted at 50, 54, and 60 degrees, retail at $169.99 each, equipped with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts ($46.99). These wedges provide Novak with the spin and versatility needed around bunkers and crisp chips.

In the crucial putting department, Novak trusts the Odyssey Ai-ONE Milled Seven T S putter, a club priced at $449.99 known for its AI-engineered design that helps maintain speed and accuracy on the greens. The short slant neck and navy PVD finish add to its tour-level appeal.

To finish off, Novak uses Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord grips at $12.49 apiece—favored for their moisture management and comfortable feel. His golf ball of choice is the premium Srixon Z-Star Diamond, retailing at $64.19 per dozen, designed for consistent flight and exceptional short-game performance, rounding out a finely tuned bag.

Andrew Novak’s 2025 equipment setup reflects a player committed to precision, control, and adaptability—key ingredients for his season’s success and ongoing rise in the competitive world of professional golf. Every club in his bag is a reliable partner, equipped with tour-grade shafts and technology that supports every facet of his game on the PGA Tour stage.