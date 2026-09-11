Angel Yin Sobs After Match as Emotions Spill Over Following Illness Battle

Heading into Bernardus Golf on Friday, Angel Yin didn’t know she was in for an emotional and thrilling ride. She was returning after a two-month absence from the LPGA Tour because of an undisclosed illness and hadn’t performed well at her only tune-up event. In fact, Captain Angela Stanford had brought an alternate in case she wasn’t ready to play. But Yin teed up for the four-ball match alongside teammate Yealimi Noh. Paired against Europe’s top pair, Charley Hull and Lottie Woad, the duo got off to a slow start, but fell 3 down on the front nine. However, they showed immense grit and crawled back on the back nine, eventually leveling the match at 17 and keeping it drawn at 18 to secure a half-point tie.

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The tie helped the United States to a 4-4 tie with Europe on Day 1 of the 2026 Solheim Cup. Yin broke down in tears immediately after. The emotional scene unfolded behind the 18th green as Yin embraced her teammate. When asked how she was feeling during the post-round conference, Yin opened up about the pressure she felt on the course.

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“Ball striking today was not as I hoped, but I think I just never really calculated all the pressure that was going to be into it. Obviously going off first adds to that. So I think overall pretty good, but I have a great partner, and so that really helps. I mean, it helped me relax. There was a few holes where I got to pick up because I just was so confident in Yealimi, and Yealimi got it.”

Biennial team events like the Ryder Cup and the Solheim Cup always put a lot of pressure on the players. After all, a nation’s pride and bragging rights for a couple of years are on the line. But the pressure on Yin would have been far more, and understandably so, because of the mounting questions about her being on the team.

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She suffered a severe stomachache at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2026. She withdrew from the event and spent six days in hospital because of an undisclosed stomach illness. Between then and now, she only played the FM Championship, where she missed the cut after rounds of 81-76. Therefore, she arrived as the most talked-about U.S. golfer. This intensified scrutiny, even though she had automatically qualified as No. 2 on the U.S. points list thanks to a strong 2026 campaign before the illness hit.

With those questions swirling, U.S. captain Angela Stanford kept former world No. 1 Lilia Vu on site in Cromvoirt as the Americans’ alternate in case Yin could not play. Despite the challenges and added pressure, she and her partner Noh finished all square with the European team’s marquee pairing of Hull and Woad. That was enough to make her emotional as she embraced Noh and wept to her heart’s content.

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Another key reason for the emotion was how the pair flipped things around to secure the half point. They fell behind early and were three down through six holes.

“Multiple times. Down on the front and then on the back. The front Angel really kept it together with three birdies. My putter was kind of cold, and she was keeping us in the game. And I mean, we just we played really well. Like, we made mistakes but on different holes, but just had a really good rhythm out there together,” Noh said about being down but taking charge on the back nine.

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The turning point came at the 17th, where Noh made a clutch birdie after hitting a blind shot from a fairway bunker to bring the match back to all square. Both sides parred 18 to halve the point, a result Stanford called “really big for us.”

It’s not just today’s praise, though. Angela Stanford has supported Angel Yin throughout the buildup, both verbally and in her pairing plan. She didn’t pair her with anyone for the foursomes to help reserve Yin’s energy for the afternoon game. Therefore, although she had not spoken with Angel Yin after the round, she had a pretty good idea of the reasons behind those emotions.

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“She’s been through a lot lately. I haven’t personally asked her about [Friday’s emotions] yet. I’m one of those people … personal stuff can be personal stuff. It looked like it was kind of relief and a release of emotions,” Stanford said about Yin sobbing after the 18th hole, as reported by Golf Digest.

For Yin, the emotional finish was about far more than securing half a point. After weeks of uncertainty, illness, and questions over her place on the team, she delivered when the team needed her. With Noh by her side and the pair fighting back from three down, Yin can take confidence from a performance that helped the Americans enter the second day with the Solheim Cup finely balanced at 4-4.