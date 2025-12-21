Annika Sorenstam Bursts Into Tears as Son Makes Bold Vow During PNC Championship

Will McGee stands out at the PNC Championship the moment he walks onto the course. At just 14 years old, he already feels comfortable in a spotlight that is often overwhelming even for adults. However, that spotlight is heavier than it looks for the son of one of the greatest golfers the sport has ever seen. Recently, as he talked about his dreams and shared his heartfelt thoughts, his proud mother, Annika Sorenstam, was left visibly emotional.

14-year-old Will recently shared about how he wants to win major championships and become the best golfer in the world. But the little boy is already eyeing way more than just victories. He wants people to see him for who he is and not just as Annika’s son. At such a tender age, Will McGee dreams of earning a place in this sport with his own calibre.

At the 2025 PNC Championship, Will stated, “I just want to be able to carry on her legacy, and for people to remember me not only as her son, but a good golfer.” Golfweek senior writer, Beth Ann Nichols, shared this update on X. Saying that out loud is emotional, and his voice begins to shake as the weight of those dreams hits him. And immediately, Annika, too, became emotional, witnessing her son speak so candidly about his dreams.

This is a developing story…