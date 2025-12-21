Annika Sörenstam’s Husband Pens Emotional Message to Wife and Son Ahead of PNC Finale

Mike McGee is a proud man! His wife, the LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam, and son Will are turning heads at PNC as they sit tied at sixth. Present at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club to support them, he sent some love for them online, too.

Sharing a picture with their oldest child, 16-year-old Ava, he wrote, “I’m so proud of @annikas59 and @will_mcgee2 today. Mama hit it great, and Will made 8 awesome putts!! We are all especially thankful for @avammcgee and her constant love and support!! We love you, sweetie! You are the best!! ❤️🙏🏼😊.”

The mom-son duo racked up 11 birdies for a sizzling 61. Impressively, Will nailed the clincher, a birdie putt on 18 that sealed Team Annika’s lowest scramble round ever at 11-under. Now, they trail leaders Matt Kuchar and son Cameron Kuchar by four strokes.

On the other hand, this is hardly the first time the parents have shown immense pride in Will. Following the first round, Sorenstam also appreciated Will.

“He sees the line, and he trusts it, and, you know, he’s not a technical guy. He’s just, okay, this is how I feel, this is what I do, and will it in.”

Indeed, Will’s “will” to seal it in sounds like a promising future. Sorenstam shares that Will has grown some four inches in the last year. And he drives an extra 20 to 25 yards now. In fact, she loses to him now, if you were to ask her. But ask him, Will, the legacy he wants to match up to, and he’d say it’s his mother’s.

He did, in fact, say that. “I just want to be able to carry on her legacy, and for people to remember me not only as her son, but a good golfer,” said the Lake Highland Prep student. At that, both of them tear up. So did we. But perhaps one of the great signs of Will’s promising future also comes with his good relationship with the pros. That, plus the memories he creates with them.

Will McGee shares his greatest memory at the PNC Championship

During an interview on the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio before the PNC Championship, Annika Sorenstam urged her son, Will McGee, to share his experience with a “certain major champion.” Will hesitated at first, perhaps shy. But when Sorenstam pushed him to open up more, Will just did that. After all, he did say he trusts his mother the most.

“I remember it was super windy that day. After the round, we went to hit balls, and I saw Justin Thomas walking by. It’s always cool to see a star like him walking by. He just came up, put a golf ball in my pocket, and told me not to fly away. He was making fun of me to put on weight and stuff,” shared McGee in the interview.

See, what Justin Thomas said was in jest. McGee is light-weight, as kids his age would be. But he has put on weight, as we mentioned earlier. So, now that’s an update that Thomas would definitely love to have.

Anyhow, this is a core memory for Will. And a sign that he can naturally stick with the pros more than a decade older than him.