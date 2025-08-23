Announcer Butchers Scottie Scheffler Introduction at TOUR Championship and Viewers Are Outraged

In 2016 at the Waste Management Open, Brooks Koepka experienced a pretty funny flub: the first tee announcer called him “Brooks Cupcake” instead of pronouncing his name correctly (KEP-kuh). It’s been almost a decade since that hilarious moment, and this time, another PGA Tour pro is dealing with a similar problem.
It’s Scottie Scheffler, ladies and gentlemen, your least expected victim in such cases. During the first tee of the third round of the 2025 TOUR Championship, Scheffler faced a Brooks Koepka-like situation when the announcer mispronounced his name as “Scottie Shobler.” That’s as far as you can be from getting Scheffler’s name correct.
And that has certainly caused a stir among the golf fans. “How do you get Scottie Scheffler’s name wrong 😂😂😂,” writes one fan, and another comments, “It’s the TOUR Championship, and the PGA TOUR let a guy introduce players on 1 tee who doesn’t know how to pronounce Scheffler.” And to imagine Scottie Scheffler is trying to create history at East Lake by becoming the first back-to-back winner!
Unfortunately, for pros like Scheffler, the golf world has often seen such cases in the past.
— Stephen Andress (@StephenAndress1) August 23, 2025
This is a developing story…
