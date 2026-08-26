Another Brutal Lawsuit Hits LIV Golf as Vendor Claims $935K in Unpaid Bills Amid Staff Cuts

LIV Golf faces another vendor lawsuit as LIV Golf transitions to LIV 2.0. Front Office Sports reported that Deltatre, a sports technology service provider that started working with the league in 2025, had initially filed a breach-of-contract claim in May 2026 for $858,548.15. However, the amount has since increased because of additional costs, including attorney fees. The firm is now claiming approximately $935,000. On August 13, Deltatre wrote in its latest filing (per Front Office Sports):

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“LIV does not deny the contracts, the services, its acceptance of those services, or its receipt of the invoices or its failure to object to them. It admits each of those facts. That leaves a straightforward question for this motion: whether a customer that accepted the contracted-for services, retained the resulting invoices without objection, approved the invoices for payment, and nevertheless left $858,548.15 unpaid as of the date of the filing of this action may avoid judgment through generalized affirmative defenses unsupported by the factual record. It may not.”

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LIV Golf CEO, Scott O’Neil, himself admitted this ahead of the Indianapolis event. When a media representative asked him about vendor payments and lawsuits, he acknowledged that the bills were unpaid. He said that the league is trying its best to do right by them in any way possible. In fact, he even said that the reason he appeared before the media is that the league or its members aren’t cowards.

Deltatre is not the first vendor to sue LIV Golf for unpaid bills. Fresh Tape Media, the company that produced LIV’s preseason media days in January, also sued it. The media company sued the league for $1.23 million in missed payments and interest. Mobii Systems Group Limited, which previously supplied the “Any Shot, Any Time” feature, sued LIV for approximately $1.1 million.

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The lawsuits coincide with staff layoffs aimed at cutting costs.

“The funding commitment announced by PIF earlier this year will reach its conclusion,” a LIV spokesperson told Front Office Sports. “As a result, we are scaling back operations as we transition to the next chapter of LIV Golf and work toward making LIV 2.0 a reality. This week, we informed many of our colleagues that their employment under LIV 1.0 will end in the first week of September.”

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The spokesperson also said that the league appreciates all the efforts its employees have put in so far. However, the amount O’Neil has to run the league next year is nowhere close to what he used to have. PIF invested over $5 billion (roughly $1 billion annually) to launch and operate LIV Golf from 2022 to 2026. Whereas the funding LIV Golf asked for next year was between $250 million and $350 million.

Many expected to see financial overhauls, such as reduced events and purses. But now the league is reducing some employee headcount, too.

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The vendor lawsuits and staff cuts stem from PIF’s failure to deliver promised funding—the fund paid only one-third of its 2026 commitment.

PIF reportedly didn’t go through the 2026 commitment

When PIF announced it would cut ties with LIV Golf, the organization committed to covering the ongoing 2026 season. According to reports by the Financial Times, this amount was supposed to be $600 million for the remaining events. However, the organization has only handed over $200 million since then.

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An individual close to the fund told the Financial Times that the league always received money in installments. And since PIF’s announcement on cutting ties, the league received a capital injection only twice. The first one was worth $66 million and arrived in early May. The second one came in the first week of June and was worth $130 million. That was the last installment, leaving LIV Golf $400 million short.

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The reported $400 million funding shortfall offers a context for the vendor lawsuits and staff cuts discussed above, adding to the financial pressure facing LIV Golf. As the league moves toward LIV 2.0 with a much smaller financial cushion, settling its outstanding obligations could be one of the first tests of whether the new chapter can get off to a stable start.