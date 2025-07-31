Another LPGA Winner Sparks Outrage With AimPoint Use, This Time at AIG Women’s Open

The golf course has long served as a bastion of tradition, where time-honored techniques and instincts reign supreme. Yet, in recent years, players have increasingly been spotted on greens across the professional circuit standing with their feet spread apart, fingers raised, and eyes fixed intently on the ground. This is AimPoint, a golf technique to read your greens and increase frustration among your fellow pros and the golf fans.

The reason we are back on this topic is LPGA pro Jinhee Lim, the South Korean golfer who is looking to change her fortune at the last women’s major following the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open (T38) disappointment. Currently present at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course for the 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Im pulled a move that has fans buzzing. And not in a good way.

On Thursday, Jinhee Im raised eyebrows by using AimPoint on her… tee shot at the AIG Women’s Open, an unconventional approach on the first tee today. Yes, you read that right. She used AimPoint on her tee shot! Simply put, AimPoint shines on the green, where it helps golfers precisely read slopes and breaks, but its usefulness drops off sharply on tee shots and other areas of the course where green reading isn’t a factor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, the way Jinhee Im is applying Aimpoint to her drive is a head-scratcher – but not the first time an LPGA player’s move has left fans wondering “AimPoint… where?!”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

On the par-3 fourth hole of the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand’s third round, LPGA pro A Lim Kim hit a solid birdie putt that rolled just over a foot past the hole. Before tapping it in, she used the AimPoint method to read the green’s slope. To make things ridiculous, the putt was just a little more than a foot past the hole. Following the rather bizarre choices of the major champion’s move, Sky Sports’ Ewen Murray shared on X, “Dear dear!” while his colleague Andrew Coltart said, “That’s a joke right?!” Months later, the golf world has a similar reaction, but this time for Jinhee Im.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Golf fans are looking unkindly on Jinhee Im at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open

“Shoot me in the temple,” said one dedicated golf fan following this bizarre move, and another said, “jinehee hitting us with the shocker.” AimPoint’s primary goal is to get golfers on the right line by accurately reading green slopes and breaks, with its proponents claiming a 99% accuracy rate once mastered. It’s designed specifically for putting, not for tee shots, where you need different strategies. Certainly, following the first round, Jinhee Im will have some explaining to do!

A third fan commented, “Just gearing up for another six hour round! 🙄🤦🏻‍♂️.” AimPoint often faces accusations that it helps slow the game of golf more than it already is. Though we have seen plenty of such instances, the 2024 AIG Women’s slow play affected the game at St. Andrews so much that Charley Hull and Lilia Vu waited some 30 minutes on the 11th hole. In fact, at some point, four groups waited on the 11th hole for their chance. Four groups together! Eventually, it resulted in a 6-hour, 8-minute round. Needless to say, no golf fan wants to go through that frustration again.

“Ban it,” a fourth fan commented, and that’s something even Paige Spiranac can back this fan on. In February, frustrated with the slow-play issue, she updated her social media with a simple proposition: “Ban Aim Point.” Neither the LPGA nor the PGA Tour has, and that certainly adds to the frustration. Even PGA Tour pro, Lucas Glover, said, “AimPoint statistically hasn’t helped anybody make more putts since its inception on the PGA Tour, statistics have borne that out.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lastly, a fan chimed, “Oh Jeez no.” And that’s a feeling that we are sure more than one golf fan feels at this moment!

Regardless, this is Jim Hee Im’s 2nd season on the Ladies Tour and has had 3 top 10 finishes, and just 3 missed cuts out of 12 total events played by now. She definitely will need to go about reading the green differently if she wants to regain some momentum after two consecutive T38 finishes.