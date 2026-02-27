Another PGA Tour Executive Announces Exit After Jay Monahan Decided to Step Away

The PGA Tour has undergone significant leadership changes in the past year or so. Jay Monahan decided to step down, and Brian Rolapp was appointed the organization’s new CEO. Then, Dhruv Prasad and Paul Hicks joined the executive team. Another fresh shakeup is now unfolding, adding another layer to this leadership storyline. Jay Madara, the PGA Tour’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2021, is now retiring.

“Jay has been an instrumental leader during a period of significant change for the PGA Tour, and his financial stewardship helped position our organization for long-term growth,” said CEO Brian Rolapp in an official statement. “We are grateful for his contributions and service and wish him and his family all the best in retirement.”

Jay Madara is 54 years old and has decided to retire on March 31, 2026. Before being appointed as the PGA Tour’s CFO, he served as CFO at NBCUniversal Media and the Golf Channel. In 2024, Madara collected $2 million in compensation per the Tour’s latest Form 990.

Brian Rolapp highlighted that one of the key financial strategic initiatives Madara has been a part of is the PGA Tour’s transition into a for-profit organization.

The PGA Tour launched PGA Tour Enterprises as a new for-profit subsidiary in January 2024. The aim was to house commercial assets, such as media rights and tournaments, while maintaining the core Tour as a 501(c)(6). As part of the shift, Jay Madara played a significant role as the CFO. He even helped secure the $3 billion investment deal from Strategic Sports Group. The PGA Tour has already received $1.5 billion of the promised $3 billion.

This shakeup comes amid major leadership changes. For instance, after becoming the new CEO, Brian Rolapp decided to invite some of his fellow NFL executives in October 2025. Dhruv Prasad joined as the Chief Commercial Officer, and Paul Hicks became the EVP, Strategic Communications and Public Policy for the PGA Tour.

Besides that, this move comes just 8 months after Commissioner Jay Monahan announced his farewell. He announced that he will step down from the role at the end of 2026 after serving the PGA Tour for over a decade. The commissioner made the announcement in mid-2025 for a smooth transition.

He has already handed over day-to-day operations to Rolapp since the summer of 2025. Monahan, meanwhile, shifted to board duties for the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Enterprises.

Jay Madara’s exit comes in as the latest high-profile change under Brian Rolapp’s leadership. Although it’s been only months since Brian Rolapp took his role, he has already brought noticeable structural and strategic shifts.

Brian Rolapp’s early impact as PGA Tour CEO

After overseeing media deals for over 22 years at the NFL, Rolapp joined the PGA Tour as its CEO.

One of the key things he has done in his short tenure is to form the Future Competition Committee in August 2025. The Tiger Woods-chaired committee was formed to overhaul the PGA Tour’s model. It emphasizes meritocracy, scarcity, simplicity, elite fields, and major markets.

A huge decision the committee has made so far is the potential shakeup of the PGA Tour’s schedule starting in 2027. The aim is to start in February to avoid competition from the NFL. Thus, the idea is to reduce the schedule.

Brian Rolapp was also the one who launched the Returning Members Program to let ex-LIV golfers like Brooks Koepka return to the PGA Tour. The program also made Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cameron Smith eligible to return. However, all three decided to stick with LIV Golf, at least for 2026.

Rolapp’s decision on the Returning Members Program created a divide in the PGA Tour locker room. Some were happy with Brooks Koepka’s return, while others showed disappointment because they thought Rolapp made it easy for the 5x major champion to return.

Brian Rolapp’s early moves as CEO highlight how quickly the PGA Tour is reshaping. Jay Madara joins the list of many other major shakeups that have happened recently. And who is to tell if it would be the last? These changes signal that this transition phase is far from over.