Another PGA Tour Star’s Exit Hits Travelers Championship After Jordan Spieth’s Move

Just a day after Jordan Spieth made a shocking mid-round exit, another PGA Tour name has pulled out of the 2025 Travelers Championship. Si Woo Kim withdrew during the second round due to a back injury, PGA TOUR Communications confirmed on X.

Kim opened with an even-par 71 at TPC River Highlands, sitting T-51 after a mixed performance, strong on the front nine (-2), but slipping with a +3 back nine. While his score kept him in the hunt, the physical toll proved too much. With two high-profile WDs in two days, the field is suddenly thinning at one of the Tour’s key summer stops.

This is a developing story…