Another U.S. University Cuts Golf Program Over Budget Concerns

Coaches Blake Trimble and Josh Gorzney walked into Athletic Director Sadiaa Jones’s office expecting a routine meeting. Instead, they received news that would shake the collegiate golf world. Oklahoma City University was eliminating both men’s and women’s golf programs, effective immediately.

The announcement came on November 20, 2025. It blindsided everyone involved. Nine men’s golfers and seven women’s golfers suddenly faced uncertain futures. Two coaches who had dedicated three years to building their programs found themselves without jobs.

The decision erased one of the most decorated programs in NAIA history. OCU’s men’s team claimed 11 national championships between 2001 and 2018. The women’s program secured eight national titles from 2005 to 2017. Together, these programs built a legacy that few colleges could match.

President Kenneth Evans addressed the campus community with measured words. “The decision to discontinue golf was not made easily, as the tradition and success of our golf teams is deeply valued and respected, as are the individuals who make up this year’s teams,” he stated in an official announcement.

However, he cited broader financial pressures facing higher education. “We are in a turbulent time in higher education, with universities and colleges around the nation making difficult budgetary decisions,” Evans explained.

He added that golf presented unique challenges. “Unfortunately, the cost structure of golf practice and competition presents unique challenges,” he noted.

The financial reality painted a different picture than the administration suggested. Both programs operated on a combined budget of approximately $500,000. Coaches also organized fundraisers that covered additional expenses, including practice sessions at Gaillardia Country Club. Students weren’t simply receiving free rides either. The programs split scholarships among players, meaning each athlete paid a significant share of tuition.

Trimble expressed frustration about being kept in the dark. “It’s just a crummy situation and it couldn’t have been handled much worse,” he said bluntly.

“Apparently it’s been in the works for a while but I was never brought in for any financial discussions or asked to raise more money or given the impression the program was capable of being cut.”

The announcement hit former coach Kyle Blaser particularly hard. He spent 23 years leading the men’s program to 11 national championships before retiring to private business in 2019. His reaction captured the broader sentiment.

“That’s the most successful program at OCU and one of the most successful in NAIA history. To just drop it like that is crazy. It’s awful.”

OCU continues sponsoring 22 varsity sports programs. Baseball, basketball, soccer, and wrestling remain intact. The university boasts 73 national championships across all sports. Yet somehow, the most successful program faced elimination.

However, both coaches now face difficult decisions. Trimble has two young children and strong ties to the Oklahoma City area. Gorzney faces similar circumstances. Coaching positions in the region remain limited. Meanwhile, the 16 affected student-athletes can transfer immediately or stay through the spring semester. Some players hope to deliver one final championship before the program disappears forever.

Stephen F. Austin joins OCU in eliminating collegiate golf programs

This wasn’t an isolated incident. Stephen F. Austin State University announced similar cuts back in May 2025. SFA eliminated men’s and women’s golf programs, along with bowling and beach volleyball. The decision affected 19 golf student-athletes across both teams.

Athletic Director Michael McBroom cited financial necessity. “Decisions like these are never easy, but they are made in the best interest of the athletic program and the university as a whole,” he stated.

The university cited sustained budget deficits and anticipated costs from upcoming revenue-sharing requirements for Division I athletes.

Golf fans expressed outrage over the Stephen F. Austin decision across social media platforms. Comments ranged from disbelief to anger. One fan wrote simply, “Damn. Terrible.” Another questioned the logic: “Bowling AND Golf… yikes!! No Bueno!!”

Beth Ann Nichols, senior golf writer at Golf Week, responded with one word: “Ugh.” Her reaction reflected an understanding of the crucial role of college programs in developing professional talent. Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ludvig Aberg, and Jordan Spieth all sharpened their skills through collegiate golf.

The pattern raises serious concerns about the future of college golf. Two major programs were eliminated within months. Budget pressures are mounting across higher education, with revenue-sharing requirements looming.

The question isn’t whether more programs will face cuts. It’s how many will fall before the trend reverses. What happens to aspiring collegiate golfers when opportunities keep disappearing?