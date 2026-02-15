Anthony Kim Acts Unfazed Despite Jumping 647 Spots in World Rankings After Life-Changing Triumph

After more than a decade away from competition, Anthony Kim finally had a winning walk. However, as it appears, his return to the winner’s circle at LIV Golf Adelaide was never about rankings or future calculations.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Los Angeles-born golfer focused firmly on his gameplay. Now, as questions on the Official World Golf Ranking resurfaced following his emotional victory, Kim brushed the topic aside subtly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Kim completely dismissed the OWGR after winning his first event in 12 years, as he stated, “Yeah, I don’t want to get into that.”

He was ranked 847th before the win, but the victory is projected to push him close to 200th in the OWGR. With such an impeccable rise of about 647 spots, it would surely dramatically reshape his position in the competitive sphere. In the post-meet presser, Kim was asked whether he has an idea of where he stands on the Official World Golf Rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was further informed that he had earned about 23 points after the win. But when asked about whether he is aware of how his ascent in the charts might have helped him, he showed little interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV – AUGUST 17: Reserve Anthony Kim watches his chip shot on the 12th hole during the second round of LIV Golf Greenbrier tournament at The Greenbrier Resort on August 17, 2024, in White Sulphur Springs, WV. Photo by Brian Bishop/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 17 LIV Golf League Greenbrier EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240817015

Even Justin Ray, the prominent golf statistics expert and the current Head of Content for Twenty First Group, shared on his X, “Anthony Kim is projected to go as high as 200th in the OWGR with a win.”

This season, LIV Golf embraced a major change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since their inception in 2022, they have been following the 54-hole gameplay format, but at the end of 2025, they announced that the Saudi-backed league had decided to embrace the traditional 72-hole format from the new season. This pushed them to get the long-awaited recognition under the OWGR. However, OWGR has agreed to award the points to only the top-10 finishers and ties every week.

Kim closed with a 9-under 63 at The Grange Golf Club to finish 23-under and defeat Jon Rahm by three shots. Although he is not bothered about his rankings under OWGR, he has full faith in his caliber.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I always believed that this day would come. With the support of my wife, my daughter, and my mum, I knew anything was possible, but for it to actually happen is incredible”, shared the 40-year-old champ.

It’s not merely the victory after 16 long years that put him in the spotlight. It’s rather the journey behind it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Kim reflects on comeback win after years away from golf

Anthony Kim etched his name in history in 2008 when he was just 23.

He stepped onto the PGA Tour and became the first man after Tiger Woods to win two PGA Tour events under 25. Adding to that, he became the youngest member in Team USA for the 2008 Ryder Cup and helped the team secure victory over Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim went down memory lane and shared, “I just wanted to take it all in. In my twenties, I wasn’t able to enjoy the moment, but having my daughter and my wife here has made it the best situation I could possibly ask for.”

Imago June 17, 2011 – Bethesda, Maryland, UNITED STATES – Anthony Kim (USA) reads the green for his putt on the ninth hole during the second round of the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club. GOLF 2011 – June 17 – US Open Second Round – ZUMAz64

The three-time PGA Tour winner further continued, “I just want to thank all the people that have supported me when I was not playing well, and I was struggling on the verge of never coming back. I was able to produce some good golf today, and I knew it was coming. Nobody else has to believe in me but me. And, for anybody that’s struggling, you can get through anything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For a player who disappeared from the sport in 2012 amid injuries and personal battles, the win indeed represented a comeback that is way more than just a statistical milestone.