Anthony Kim Makes Disdain Clear After Brooks Koepka Caused Unrest Among Pros With PGA Tour Return

Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour has become the story of the early 2026 season, leaving several pros struggling to process it. On 14th Jan, Wyndham Clark mentioned that he was “torn” over the decision. The PGA Tour confirmed Koepka’s return under its newly created Returning Member Program, with the five-time major champion set to tee off at the Farmers Insurance Open on January 29.

Amid the brewing controversy, Anthony Kim took to X to express his perspective on the broader emotions swirling around the golf world, writing, “It’s wild 2 me how emotional people get over the @livgolf_league & @PGATOUR. As some1 who has respect 4 the life changing platforms that both have given me I think I’m QUALIFIED🤷‍♂️ 2 say regardless of wat any1 thinks the PLAYERS have all benefited. 1% BETTER.”

His comment underscored how pros differ on the LIV/PGA divide and suggested that benefits to players and the game should be acknowledged, regardless of loyalties.

Kim’s perspective stems from his unique position in the debate. After a long absence due to injuries and personal challenges, he returned to professional golf through LIV Golf and secured his spot for the 2026 season. Notably, has been vocal on social media, often directly addressing critics. His post reflects a view shaped by experience on both circuits.

The Returning Member Program that enabled Koepka’s return allows former stars who have won majors since 2022 to rejoin the Tour, but with significant restrictions. Koepka will forfeit FedEx Cup bonuses, remain ineligible for equity and Signature Event exemptions, and donate $5 million to charity. These conditions have sparked debate about whether the penalties are sufficient.

Clark’s response on SiriusXM’s Gravy & The Sleeze revealed a different perspective on internal conflict. He acknowledged liking Koepka personally and believing his return benefits the PGA Tour, but questioned how Koepka appears to “get the cake and also eat it,” pointing to the optics of leaving for LIV’s guaranteed money yet returning with relatively limited consequences.

“I don’t know..I’m very torn,” Clark admitted, before elaborating further.” “At the end of the day, I want whatever’s best for the PGA Tour. If guys come back, especially top players like Brooks, it’s only going to help the Tour which is only going to help me. I wish maybe there were a few more repercussions.”

Clark’s stance suggests concern about precedent and fairness within the professional ranks, especially considering he turned down significant LIV interest after winning the 2023 U.S. Open.

The divide extends beyond Clark’s conflicted stance. Michael Kim said on X that players are “pissed” and view the situation as preferential treatment. Conversely, Max Homa welcomed Koepka back, posting “Welcome back, Brooks!”

As such, Brooks Koepka’s situation remains deeply contentious across the professional ranks.

Woods, McIlroy, and others weigh in on Brooks Koepka’s return drama

Many of golf’s biggest stars have spoken out about Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour, sharing a wide range of reactions that are very different from Wyndham Clark’s “torn” stance. Tiger Woods welcomed Koepka back and made it clear that he won’t take anyone’s spot and will have to work hard to get into the top events. This makes the field stronger for everyone.

Rory McIlroy said the same thing, calling Koepka’s return good for the sport. Jordan Spieth echoed the same sentiment. As he sees it, Koepka doesn’t owe anyone an apology; he should just go out and play well, which will help calm things down among his peers.

However, not everyone was this supportive.

Wesley Bryan’s simple Instagram response, “This is interesting,” hinted at deeper discomfort, especially since he had been suspended for participating in a LIV-adjacent creator event in the past. Brandel Chamblee, an analyst, said that Koepka should have to earn his way back through qualifiers instead of getting an automatic pass.

These different opinions show that some stars are happy about Koepka’s return, while others are still worried about fairness, precedent, and how it looks for players who stayed loyal to the PGA Tour.