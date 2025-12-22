Anthony Kim Makes Huge LIV Golf Decision After Phil Mickelson’s Support Following Relegation

Essentials Inside The Story
It was back in February 2024, when Anthony Kim made his much-awaited return to the professional golfing circuit. While there was a lot of hype surrounding him, the excitement soon fizzled out as the legendary golfer faced some significant problems. Succumbing to the evils of depression and trying to remain sober, Kim’s career went haywire. With the 40-year-old presenting some lackluster performances, LIV relegated him in August. And while most people thought that was the end of the road, Phil Mickelson expressed optimism, writing, “He’s worked hard and has gotten better every day. I’m rooting hard for his success.”
Back in August this year, the US golfing icon finished 55th in the 2025 rankings. This resulted in the golfer getting relegated, but thankfully, all hopes, as it turns out, are not lost yet. As it appears, Kim has decided to make a comeback and give his golfing career yet another chance. Perhaps the last?
According to a recent report from Josh Lees, the names for next month’s promotional event for LIV Golf have been announced. And much to the surprise of the fans, Anthony Kim was named as part of the field. The report read, “LIV Golf has announced the field for next month’s Promotions event. Notables include: Chris Wood, Alex Levy, Anthony Kim, Andy Ogletree and John Catlin. Matt Jones and Ben Campbell will also play, confirming their exits from Ripper GC and the RangeGoats.” As such, golf fans are pretty hopeful that Kim will finally be able to regain his lost touch.
It was back in May 2012 when Kim’s downfall started. Having withdrawn from the Wells Fargo Championship owing to his ACL surgery, he had to go under the knife seven times. In fact, Kim also had a spinal fusion, which resulted in him resorting to drugs to numb his pain, in turn causing his downfall.
Meanwhile, despite failing on his return to LIV, Kim received some incredible support from Phil Mickelson. Following his relegation, Mickelson reached out and surely, this message might have acted as a catalyst for Kim to try and get back up. And soon, Kim, thanked the golfing legend for his support.
Phil Mickelson’s heartfelt message boosts Anthony Kim amid LIV Golf setback
Coming back from a 12-year-long hiatus in 2024, Anthony Kim restarted his journey with LIV Golf. But that did not really begin well as he got relegated by the Saudi-backed league. Notably, Phil Mickelson’s comment provided him with the strength he needed the most in such a circumstance.
Back in August of this year, Kim wrapped up its individual championship finale at Chatham Hills in Indianapolis. The result of the event did not turn out as the American golfer might have expected. Following the conclusion of the event he wrote, “Regardless of my results I wanna thank H.E. every1 involved @livgolf_league not excluding the volunteers & fans 4 ur support. My family & I r gr8ful & even tho I failed this time around if I have learned anything in recovery it’s 2 get back up & keep goin #sober #girldad.”
Mickelson responded by showing his support, as he wrote, “You’ve worked really hard and made so much progress. I know you haven’t had the results you wanted but you have so much to be proud of.” Acknowledging his support, Kim said, “Appreciate u my brother, thank u for being supportive in not only my golf but my family.” Such kind words from the golfing legend indeed turned out to be motivating for the 40-year-old golfer.
