Anthony Kim & More Can’t Get Enough of Rory McIlroy’s ‘Sick’ Temper Tantrum at U.S. Open

Smashed tee-maker, skipped media rounds, and yet fans couldn’t help but be captivated by Rory McIlroy‘s unbridled passion for the game. The Northern Irish golfer’s frustration reached a boiling point in Round 2 at Oakmont, culminating in a dramatic club smash that destroyed a U.S. Open tee marker on the 17th hole. The 17th hole witnessed a moment of sheer intensity as McIlroy’s anger peaked, throwing his club tomahawk-style 20 yards down the fairway at the par-5 12th hole.

Despite the tumultuous display, McIlroy showcased his remarkable resilience, regrouping to make two late birdies and sneak inside the cut line. McIlroy’s actions have sparked debate, but his talent and passion are undeniable. Currently sitting at T36 with a score of +8, McIlroy’s recent antics have left fans in awe once again.

In a stunning turn of events, McIlroy’s latest outburst on the course has left fans in awe. Tossing his club at the 13th hole in Round 4, the club miraculously bounced back, and McIlroy caught it with incredible agility. This moment of unexpected athleticism has sparked a new wave of admiration for the golfer, with many hailing it as a testament to his focus and composure under pressure.

Fans are now taking it to social media to express their views on the matter, and it seems McIlroy has won their hearts.

Netizens label Rory McIlroy’s anger outburst as ‘the smoothest club toss in the history of club tosses’

Starting off strong with what one fan said, “OK this was sick, while the other wrote, “Rory McIlroy entering GOAT club thrower territory now.” Well, McIlroy has indeed etched his name in the history of club tosses alongside legends like John Daly, who famously whipped his club into Lake Michigan at the 2015 PGA Championship. But Daly’s tantrum wasn’t quite as comprehensive as tossing his pants in too! Tyrrell Hatton is another master of on-course blow-ups, with a flair for the dramatic and a dash of self-deprecation. He’s known for giving the bird to a pond, pretend-shooting it with his club, and even flipping off a fan, all while snapping an iron in frustration – talk about a one-two punch!

“Rory McIlroy with the smoothest club toss in the history of club tosses”, wrote one fan while the other said, “Can’t stand him, but that was smooth.” Well, McIlroy’s club throw might be the smoothest, but can it overpower what Matt Every did at the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson? Every’s frustration boiled over at the par-5 14th hole, where he unleashed a majestic club toss after a disappointing shot from a fairway bunker.

The moment captured the raw emotion and athleticism, showcasing Every’s impressive form – front leg planted, upper body coiled, and back leg ready to follow through. As Every himself once said, “Growing up, playing baseball… not tooting my horn, but I was always above average in every sport I played,” and that confidence shines through in his club toss.

Speaking of confidence in club tosses, PGA Tour pro Anthony Kim also commented on McIlroy’s latest move as he wrote, “This shows gr8 hand-eye coordination. The guys crying about his behavior would ask him for his autograph if he walked by🤷‍♂️.” Paige Spiranac also chimed in and wrote, “I’m sure people are going to be mad at him for throwing a club but 1. We’ve all been there and have thrown a golf club 2. This was sick.”

Well, Spiranac has surprisingly been McIlroy’s advocate for every step he has taken during the 2025 US Open. After McIlroy sparked debate by skipping media interviews and saying “I’ve earned the right to do whatever I want to do,” Spiranac defended him, saying “Might be an unpopular opinion here but he doesn’t have to talk to the media if he doesn’t want to.”

She added, “It’s not required. And why would he when everyone is always analyzing and criticizing his every move. There is clearly something more going on none of us are privy to so maybe let’s not all pile on.” But what are your thoughts on the matter? Let us know in the comment section below!