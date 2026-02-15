Anthony Kim Net Worth in 2026: Career Earnings, Brand Endorsements & More About LIV Golf Pro

Anthony Kim earned $12.2 million on the PGA Tour, disappeared for 12 years, and came back to a sport that had fractured in his absence. After 2 years of grinding on LIV Golf, what does his financial ledger actually look like in 2026?

The answer is messier than the headline number suggests. Kim’s estimated net worth sits at approximately $10 million. It was built from three PGA Tour victories, a reported disability insurance payout somewhere between $10 and $20 million, and a 2024 LIV Golf return that added roughly $928,000 across 14 events. A reported signing bonus of $5–7.5 million remains unconfirmed.

This is a developing story..