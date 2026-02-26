Anthony Kim Pens Emotional Message After Finalizing Hefty Sponsorship Deal: ‘If You Told Me..’

LIV GOLF ADELAIDE, Anthony Kim of 4Aces GC during Round 4 of the LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Sunday, February 15, 2026. NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY ADELAIDE SA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xMATTxTURNERx 20260215140198130432

There would hardly be any professional golfer who embodies the never-quit attitude as well as Anthony Kim. His win at LIV Golf Adelaide got him the much-deserved attention, and it has opened new pathways for him. He has finalized a major apparel deal just days after his victory, and has now tried to express his feelings in words in an X post.

“If u told me 3 years ago I would have people around the world buying clothes w my initials I would never have believed U but thru GOD sobriety family & hard work anything is possible. Gr8ful 4 the love & support❤️ @malbongolf 1% BETTER SOBER is DOPE🔥 @underarmour,” the LIV golfer wrote in an X post.

It’s not just Kim; no one would have believed that people would wear clothes with his initials a few years back. That’s how complicated, yet great, his journey has been. He was on a 12-year professional golf hiatus because of injuries and substance abuse issues. But then came LIV Golf, and he saw a chance to make a comeback to professional golf.

The American professional joined the Saudi-backed league in 2024 as a wildcard entry. However, the excitement was short-lived, as he was relegated in 2025 due to poor performance. Yet, he didn’t lose hope. Instead, he worked hard and made his way back into LIV Golf by finishing 3rd at the 2026 LIV Golf Promotions event. And then destiny played its game.

Just days before LIV Golf 2026 went underway, Patrick Reed announced that he would no longer be playing on the Saudi-backed league. With one teammate short, Dustin Johnson picked Kim to be part of his 4Aces GC. And right in the very first game as a team member, Anthony Kim got his breakaway LIV Golf win at LIV Golf Adelaide on February 19, 2026. He defeated Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau to claim his maiden title on the league.

Mere days after his victory, Kim signed as an investor and partner with Malbon Golf.

As part of the deal, he will now wear Malbon apparel outside LIV events. This includes practice rounds and additionally, he will also be donning Under Armour uniforms for 4Aces GC matches due to the team’s sponsorship. Kim negotiated the equity-only deal himself with his wife. He opted for shares over cash after his $4 million victory payday.

Besides that, the brand is selling “Don’t F%*KING Quit” t-shirts to honor him. From a 12-year-long hiatus to relegation from LIV Golf and making it back on the roster, Anthony Kim surely didn’t quit. That perseverance of his got him the win and the fulfillment he enjoys today.

When he won LIV Golf Adelaide, everyone was talking about his comeback. But for Anthony Kim, there is something else that matters more than any win on the golf course.

Anthony Kim says sobriety outweighs his LIV Golf Adelaide victory

Following his breakaway win, the American professional took to Instagram to share what went behind that win. In the February 20, 2026, post, he celebrated three years of sobriety. He framed it as his greatest achievement, even over his recent LIV Golf Adelaide victory.

“While many will think my win @livgolfleague Adelaide, Australia was my biggest accomplishment, it doesn’t compare to my journey in sobriety,” Anthony Kim wrote.

Kim enjoyed a glorious PGA Tour career before the hiatus. He won three PGA Tour events before the age of 25, finished top 10 in majors, and played the Ryder Cup. Then, he underwent Achilles surgery in 2012, and spinal fusion plagued his movement. That’s when addiction seeped into his life. He admitted to contemplating suicide daily for nearly 20 years.

Now, the 2026 LIV Golf Adelaide winner has made a recovery and is looking ahead to glorious days. Many peers, including Tiger Woods, Cristie Kerr, Annika Sorenstam, and Billy Horschel, praised Kim’s journey and win in Australia.

Anthony Kim’s emotional reflection on sobriety puts his Malbon Golf partnership and Adelaide victory into sharper focus. He showed that the apparel deal is tied to a deeper personal turnaround. It’s not just the Adelaide win alone, but the entire journey he has been through.