Anthony Kim Puts Golf Media on Blast Shortly After Beating Jon Rahm for $4M Title

The fairways in Adelaide delivered more than a leaderboard shake-up when Anthony Kim grabbed his first win in 16 years. However, right after the win, he immediately turned attention away from the trophy toward the people telling the sport’s stories. After the win, he subtly questioned why his journey went unnoticed during the hardest years but suddenly drew attention after a trophy.

In the press meet after the conclusion of the event, when Kim was asked to share his success story, he blatantly replied, “Well, I know the mainstream media is not going to pick it up, but for the people that do hear about it, I want to be a good example.”

He further added, “ I would say that I wasn’t the best person, the best partner, the best whatever you want to call it, the best son I could be when I was younger. But who I am today is a completely different person. With God, my family, my sobriety being the key things to my life, I can go as far as I want.

Imago Anthony Kim, Korean American PGA Tour Pro Golfer, Anthony Kim waits for his turn at the Maybank Malaysian Open 2009 Day 3

For years, Kim’s career and struggles stayed largely outside mainstream golf coverage. And his remarks in the press meet hinted towards a deeper dissatisfaction. His journey unfolded away from the cameras, but his statement subtly highlighted how the battle makes it to the forefront only when one emerges victorious in life.

He closed with a brilliant 63 to finish 23 under par to bag the $4 million win. He held off Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau at The Grange Golf Club and made sure to stand out. The crowd followed every birdie as Kim walked the fairways.

What makes this even more special is the fact that he returned to the sport after a break of 12 long years. However, he was determined enough to overcome the hurdles along the way to reach this pedestal.

After years of struggle, Anthony Kim’s remarkable comeback victory steals spotlight

Such a win after a break of more than a decade was more like a battle for the 40-year-old American. He stepped back owing to injuries in 2012. However has to fight with personal issues like alcohol and drug addiction. He referred to those ‘dark moments’ and shared how he fell into traps of “scam artists” and “snakes”.

He was pushed into a phase that even forced him to delve into suicidal thoughts. Kim joined the PIF-backed league in late 2024 as a wildcard. And despite all the battles he was fighting, he decided to have faith in himself.

Imago DORAL, FL – APRIL 04: Professional Golfer Anthony Kim takes questions from the media at LIV Golf Miami on April 4, 2024 at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, FL. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire GOLF: APR 04 LIV Golf League Miami EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240404171

After securing the win in the Grange Gold Club, Kim stated, “I always believed that this day would come. With the support of my wife, my daughter and my mum, I knew anything was possible but for it to actually happen is incredible.”

He further shared, “I just wanted to take it all in. In my twenties, I wasn’t able to enjoy the moment but having my daughter and my wife here has made it the best situation I could possibly ask for.”

After Patrick Reed parted ways with LIV Golf, Kim got the opportunity to join Dustin Johnson’s 4 Aces GC. Back in 2008, Kim was the one who became the first American under the age of 25 since Tiger Woods to secure two PGA Tour wins in the same year. That earned him an entry to the USA team for the 2008 Ryder Cup, where he proved his caliber by making two-and-a-half points from four matches.

Now, as he again comes back to taste the victory after years, it’s his perseverance while facing endless obstacles that has earned him a place in the headlines.