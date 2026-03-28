Anthony Kim Shows True Character as He Sends Tiger Woods Honest Message About His DUI Hiccup

Tiger Woods’ arrest on suspicion of DUI has taken the golf world by storm. Law enforcers from Martin County, Florida, arrested him on Friday, March 27, 2026, after his Land Rover flipped on its side. He blew 0% on a breathalyzer but refused a urine test. This led to an arrest for which he spent 8 hours in jail before getting bail. As someone who has experienced and fought addiction, Anthony Kim has now come in support of the Big Cat with a strong message.

“Dunno wat @tigerwoods is dealin w & it isn’t my business. As some1 who has & will always deal w my own issues like every other human I pray the man who positively influenced my life and millions of others overcomes wat he is going thru. Trust GOD 1% BETTER SOBER is DOPE🔥,” Kim wrote about the Tiger Woods incident in an X post.

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According to the Florida DUI statutes, a suspect should be held for at least 8 hours. Thus, the 50-year-old golfer, who was arrested around 3 pm ET, got bail around 11:15 pm ET. While he is on bail now, he is likely to face legal consequences. A Florida-based criminal-defense attorney believes that his past DUI incident from 2017 and the 2021 accident would increase his legal challenges.

Amid these challenging times, Kim has sent this message to show support. The LIV golfer has himself faced the challenges of being under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

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Kim has been facing these issues since the 2010s. In fact, he had to undergo a 12-year hiatus from professional golf because of mental health problems. But then, he re-emerged at LIV Golf in 2024. However, it was a short-lived happiness for him, as he got relegated because of poor performances throughout the season.

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But he didn’t abandon hope. Instead, he played the LIV Golf Promotions 2026 and earned his spot back. And then came the lucky break. When Patrick Reed ditched the LIV Golf at the very last moment before the season opener, Dustin Johnson was looking for a replacement on his team. After LIV Golf Riyadh, he decided to go with Anthony Kim. Kim then won the LIV Golf Adelaide 2026.

In 2025, the professional golfer publicly marked two years of sobriety after revealing that he used drugs and alcohol daily on the PGA Tour to “numb the pain.” He sometimes used them during majors, too. The LIV golfer framed his win and comeback as a redemption arc rooted in God, family, and sobriety. That’s the reason why all his social media posts include the phrase “SOBER is DOPE.”

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While supporting Tiger Woods, Kim also emphasized that it is none of his business. However, he just wants to show his support for someone who has been such a good influence on his own life.

When Tiger Woods backed Anthony Kim’s comeback in Adelaide

Anthony Kim was about to miss LIV Golf Adelaide 2026 after being stuck in Dubai due to passport issues. But destiny had planned something else for him because he didn’t just make it to Adelaide; he won the event.

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It was his first professional victory in around 16 years, after a 12-year hiatus from golf. Recognizing his comeback story, Tiger Woods publicly praised him. The veteran golfer usually doesn’t speak about anyone associated with LIV Golf. However, Kim’s story was so motivating that he couldn’t help himself.

In multiple interviews, Woods called Kim’s comeback “a story in which you just have to wrap your heart around it.”

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Tiger Woods even said that his story has a narrative that resonates deeply with others. One needs to simply embrace that narrative and emotion. Besides that, he recalled playing together at Congressional in 2009, when Kim set the course record with an 8-under 62. He also highlighted Kim’s 2008 Ryder Cup performance and called it phenomenal. The LIV golfer has a record of 2-1-1 in his single appearance at the biennial event.

The moment Tiger Woods stood up for Anthony Kim now adds a deeper layer to his recent message. This turned it into something far more personal than a simple show of support. It has now come full circle, as Kim is offering the same belief back at a time when the Big Cat may need it most.