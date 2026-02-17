Anthony Kim’s Wife Shares Emotional Confession as She Addresses Dark Past With LIV Golf Pro: ‘Loss for Words’

LIV GOLF ADELAIDE, Anthony Kim of 4Aces GC during Round 4 of the LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Sunday, February 15, 2026. NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY ADELAIDE SA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xMATTxTURNERx 20260215128582485496

It’s really tough to move on from Anthony Kim‘s victory at LIV Golf Adelaide. And for the people closest to his journey, especially his wife, Emily B. Stanley, and their daughter, Bella, who have watched the complete rollercoaster of his life firsthand, moving on is nearly impossible.

“ALL the feels. YOU did it, daddy 🥹 WOW. I will never get over this. It’s been a couple of days, but I’m still emotional and at a loss for words. I never doubted you for a second. I always knew this would happen… it was just a matter of time. All of your hard work, sacrifice, & dedication are paying off, and nobody deserves this more than you,” Emily wrote on Instagram.

And there’s a reason for it. Kim’s victory was far from guaranteed. After being relegated following the 2025 season, Kim had to fight just to stay in the league. He eventually earned his path back to the league by finishing third in the high-stakes LIV Promotions event in January. But arriving in Adelaide as a new member of Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC, Kim entered the final round five shots behind major champions Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.

Despite that, what happened next was a masterclass that resembled the ‘peak AK’ era of 2009. Kim began his charge with birdies on the 4th, 5th, 7th, and 9th holes, shrinking the deficit to just one before arriving at the turning point, the par-3 12th hole, Adelaide’s famous ‘Watering Hole.’

Kim drained a 17-foot birdie putt to tie for the lead at the 12th. Then he carded four more birdies in his last seven holes, including consecutive gains on 13, 14, and 15, and a final birdie on the 17th to seal a bogey-free 63. And when the Tournament ended, he was 3 shots ahead of the second-place Jon Rahm with a final score of 23-under par.

However, the journey back to the podium was a 5,795-day odyssey through what Kim describes as the darkest phase in his life. Following his 2012 exit at Quail Hollow, Kim vanished from public view for 12 years, battling a series of injuries to his Achilles tendon, shoulder, and thumb.

However, the physical pain was only part of the struggle. As Kim has opened up about his “rock bottom” involving addiction to drugs and alcohol, admitting he had “no self-worth” during his time away.

Reflecting on this period, Emily shared, “Nobody really knows the dark moments we went through and what it takes to get yourself out of the space you were in.”

But everything changed after the birth of their daughter, Bella, in December 2021, which gave Kim the ultimate perspective on his life. Born nearly three months premature, Bella’s own fight for survival became a metaphor for Anthony’s recovery. And throughout the whole journey, the one person who was always beside him was his wife, Emily B. Stanley.

When Kim returned to playing professional golf once again back in March 2024, then LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman revealed, “He has been reinvigorated through his wife Emily and through his daughter Bella, and it’s brought something back to him…His interest was created because Emily wanted to learn how to play…so they started to play golf together two, three, or four times a week. So, this journey has been a journey of two, not one. Well, three, because of Bella.”

Now standing 206th in the world rankings after jumping over 600 spots, Kim is focused on maintaining his ‘1% better every day’ mindset. He has made it clear that he refuses to return to the person he was in his 20s. And this February 2026, Kim reached a milestone of three years of sobriety.

“I know this is only the beginning. The grind never stops for you, but let’s enjoy this next week off in Thailand. I’m so damn proud of you, and I know Bella is too. We are so blessed you are alive, and you are ours. This is redemption, and you earned it. Praise God for all he has done for you and our family. 🙌🏼 I love you so much and will ALWAYS be by your side no matter what. I’m sure you know that by now ❤️,” Emily added.

Not just Emily; Anthony Kim’s story has moved the entire golfing world

Anthony Kim’s win bridges the divide between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

PGA Tour pro Luke Donald said, “Way to go, AK! Redemption stories always resonate. From being one of the most talented players in the world, to disappearing from the game, to putting in the work to get yourself back into the winner’s circle—that takes something special. We all fail at times. Not everyone dares to come back, face it, and rebuild. That takes real strength. Congrats, AK.”

Several others from the PGA Tour, such as Justin Thomas, Chris Gotterup, Billy Horschel, and LPGA Legend Annika Sorenstam, were also moved by this comeback and congratulated AK.

Long before he joined LIV Golf, Kim was once a PGA Tour icon with three victories, including the 2008 Wachovia Championship, the 2008 AT&T National, and the 2010 Shell Houston Open. He was a pivotal member of the 2008 Ryder Cup team, famously dismantling Sergio Garcia 5 & 4 in singles, and reached a career-high world ranking of No. 6 at his prime on the PGA Tour.

And in LIV Golf, his peers such as Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood (and who not) send their heartfelt messages after the win.

As Rahm described the win, “In a weird way, as a competitor, I probably shouldn’t say this, but that was a joy to watch. To see that image of 18 of him hugging his wife and daughter, any man with a soul is going to have a soft spot for that. I was almost tearing up.”