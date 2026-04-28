Anxious LIV Golf Pros Contact DP World Tour Amid Reports of Saudi League’s Demise, Per Insider

LIV Golf’s future has rarely looked more fragile. With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund reportedly reviewing its financial commitments to the league, players are no longer just watching the speculation unfold; some are already planning for life without it.

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Multiple sources report that several LIV players have reached out to the DP World Tour to understand their options for next season, including potential eligibility for events. Sources say both sides are treating these conversations as contingency planning rather than immediate moves, but they reflect growing concern about the league’s demise.

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That concern is not without context. LIV is to postpone its upcoming event in New Orleans, thus creating a seven-week gap in the summer schedule. For players already uneasy about the league’s direction, the disruption only adds to the uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the DP World Tour has also been gradually opening its doors to LIV players, though on its own terms. Earlier this year, the European circuit reached conditional agreements with eight LIV members, allowing them to play both tours through 2026 without facing sanctions. However, the conditions were simple: settle outstanding fines, commit to a minimum number of tour events, and drop any existing legal appeals.

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The tour was clear that arrangements covered 2026 only and set no precedent for future seasons. Those eight players were already DPWT members. The players now making inquiries are not in the same position. And now, whether the tour extends similar flexibility to this new group is the question now sitting on the table.

On the other side of the Atlantic, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp offered a sign of his own last week, telling reporters, “We are reading all the same headlines you are reading. Brooks came back into the Tour because he made a phone call and said, I am out of my contract, and I’m ready to come back.” He added that similar scenarios could be considered for others: “We are thinking about it.”

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The situation inside LIV is well-known and more serious than the league’s public messaging suggests. The PIF has confirmed its funding covers only the 2026 season, and its newly announced five-year strategy omits LIV. This shifts the focus toward domestic investment instead. Scott O’Neil also made headlines for his recent interviews. He admitted blatantly to “working like crazy to keep the business going.” Further, LIV executives have been exploring alternative investors so far without success.

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The players are also facing grave anxiety. One LIV pro even asked about competing on the DP World Tour if their calendar opens up. The fact that a player at the LIV level is mapping out second-tier options says a lot more about the mood inside the league than any official statement has.

For Europe’s LIV players, the stakes go beyond just finding a tour to play on right now.

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The Ryder Cup clock is ticking

The 2027 Ryder Cup will take place at Adare Manor in Ireland this September. For European players currently on the LIV Tour, this event signifies more than just prestige; it serves as a concrete deadline. To be considered for Luke Donald’s Team Europe, players must be active members of the DP World Tour and have their outstanding fines resolved. This process takes time, and the qualification period will not wait for anyone.

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In the meantime, several have already acted on that reality. Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk, and five others reached agreements with the DPWT earlier this year, settling their fines and securing their eligibility before the window closed. McKibbin, one of the most exciting young players in European golf, settled his fines specifically to keep his path to Adare Manor open.

However, Jon Rahm‘s situation remains unclear. The two-time major champion rejected the same deal, calling the conditions unfair. He has since withdrawn his appeal without settling his fines, leaving his Ryder Cup place in genuine doubt. Rahm expressed his ongoing belief that a resolution can be reached; however, he no longer has the safety net that others secured months ago. Further, there is no timeline for when his case will be heard next.

For LIV players making inquiries about returning to the DPWT, the Ryder Cup is almost certainly part of that calculation. The tour card is one thing, but missing Adare Manor is something else completely for European professionals. Whether the DPWT opens that door wide enough—and fast enough—will determine the immediate future for players whose careers were left hanging by a league that may not survive.