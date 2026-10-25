“Apathy Isn’t What You Feel”: Scottie Scheffler Gets Unexpected Support Amid Tiger Woods Comparisons

Scottie Scheffler’s quiet personality has often invited questions about his appeal. But Golf Digest senior writer Joel Beall believes golf fans already recognize the scale of the world No. 1’s achievements. On 5 Clubs, Beall argued that Scheffler’s lack of Tiger Woods-style mainstream celebrity shouldn’t be mistaken for a lack of excitement among spectators.

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“I think the term of Scottie Scheffler is being appreciated or are we recognizing what we’re seeing? I think he is being appreciated right now. You know, I think in the first few years you heard the reaction of, well, Scottie’s dull, especially from marketers and industry types, saying he’s not exciting, that people don’t care about him. Go to an event now and watch the gallery when he walks by. Apathy isn’t what you feel,” Beall told host Gary Williams.

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He then went on to show how the World No. 1 is still attracting large crowds to golf.

“You know, I put him right there with Rory [McIlroy] as the player who stirs the most emotion out of a crowd. I think people know what they’re watching is special. The fireworks are the golf. It’s not the quotes afterward. You’re not seeing him in the, you know, ancillary things. Maybe the non-golf crowd doesn’t know who he is, like they knew Tiger. And so maybe in that sense the postscript adds a few layers the way it always does, but I don’t think we’ll look back and realize what we missed with this. I think we recognize what we’re seeing.”

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The conversation offered a different perspective on the familiar debate surrounding Scheffler’s appeal. Rather than suggesting that fans will appreciate him only after his dominance ends, Joel Beall believes they already understand what they are witnessing.

Scheffler’s reserved public image has fueled the perception that he lacks charisma. He is not someone who will walk into an interview and stir up an unnecessary controversy. Instead, he likes to keep his answers short, and he rarely shares opinions about other golfers.

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Therefore, some observers in golf and marketing circles questioned whether his personality would translate into widespread popularity.

But as Beall noted, there’s still a difference between him and Tiger Woods. Woods became a global sporting celebrity whose influence extended well beyond golf. Scheffler has yet to reach the same level of general-public recognition.

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Available polling supports part of his argument. Available polling supports part of his argument. YouGov’s June 2025 figures show Scheffler’s standing with American golf fans rising from 13% in early 2024 to 34%. That put him a point ahead of Rory McIlroy, who registered 33% in the same poll. This placed him marginally ahead of Rory McIlroy’s 33% in the same survey wave.

Beall’s strongest argument also concerns the expectations surrounding Scottie Scheffler’s results.

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“In the past couple of years, when Scheffler doesn’t win for a month, we ask what’s wrong without realizing you win once, that’s a heck of a season,” he said.

For Scheffler, even a short break between trophies can trigger questions about his form.

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His 2026 season offers a clear example.

The World No. 1 had recorded only one win until the playoffs began. He then went on to win two of the three playoff events. Besides that, his season included five runner-up finishes, 13 top-10s, and 19 top-25s in 20 starts. He also collected his second FedEx Cup title by winning the Tour Championship, finishing three strokes ahead of Viktor Hovland.

The lack of trophies, therefore, did not reflect a lack of contention.

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The numbers reinforce Beall’s point. Scottie Scheffler’s standards have become so high that a run of elite finishes can still be framed as a problem simply because it doesn’t include enough wins.

As the Golf Digest writer explained, he recently told someone in Scottie Scheffler’s circle that the media’s reaction was, in its own way, a compliment. His dominance has made winning the expected outcome, even though the sport rarely allows any player to maintain that standard indefinitely.

We all know that the comparison with Tiger Woods is difficult to avoid. Scheffler’s sustained dominance and growing collection of major championships have made him one of the best in the history of the game. However, Woods’ own comments have emphasized the quality of Scheffler’s performances.

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After Scheffler won the Tour Championship in August 2026, Woods congratulated him publicly.

“Incredible consistency all season long. Congrats on a historic season, Scottie,” Woods wrote on social media.

Woods had also praised Scottie Scheffler’s ball-striking in December 2024, saying, “He doesn’t really do anything wrong.”

Discussing his ball flight, Woods noted how tightly Scheffler controlled it in either direction.

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Scheffler, meanwhile, has repeatedly resisted attempts to equate their careers.

After winning the 2025 Open Championship, his fourth major, he called the comparisons “a bit silly.” He pointed out that Woods had won 15 majors. At the 2025 Tour Championship, he again called the comparison “very silly.”

Scheffler has nevertheless acknowledged learning from Woods’ approach. Reflecting on their pairing at the 2020 Masters, he highlighted the intensity Woods brought to every shot. Tiger Woods made a 10 at the par-3 12th during that final round but responded with five birdies over his last six holes.

For Scheffler, the lesson was to maintain competitive intensity regardless of what happened on the previous shot.

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That perspective also challenges the idea that a quieter public persona indicates a lack of passion. Scheffler has described bringing intensity to every round and said his competitiveness is an innate part of who he is.

The comparison is strongest when it concerns sustained excellence rather than completed careers.

Scheffler and Woods also won their fourth major championships exactly 1,197 days after their first major victories. That’s a striking similarity in the pace of their early major-winning careers. Scheffler’s repeated winning seasons and commanding performances have further strengthened the parallels.

Scheffler’s career is still unfolding, so a full historical comparison will take time.