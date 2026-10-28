‘Apologies For Being Insufferable’: Paige Spiranac Reacts to Crying Clip as Internet Invitational Rules Drama Looms

Twelve months ago, Paige Spiranac stood in the rough on the ninth hole of the Internet Invitational final, argued with an opponent over a rules call, and finished the hole in tears. This week, she walked into the same tournament, now worth $4 million, and made the first move herself. She reposted a clip on X that Barstool had just released with the caption “Paige wants no part of any rules controversies at this year’s Internet Invitational” and refused to let it sit quietly.

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“Great cans can’t get me out of that crying clip lol,” she wrote. “Hand up, I apologize for being insufferable.” That apology is the real story because she names the footage before the timeline can, jokes that no amount of goodwill about her appearance will rescue her from it, and quietly concedes that her critics had a point.

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The “great cans” line is her own long-running bit. She has noted that one commenter writes the phrase under everything she posts, and she has leaned into it before, including April’s “collared shirts only” gag built on the “nice cans” discourse and a June swimsuit post. “Insufferable” points somewhere else entirely: a clip where she told an opponent who denied her a putt that it “shows you’ve never played competitive golf,” then got penalized under a rule she admitted she didn’t know.

The incident happened in last year’s alternate-shot final, with Spiranac partnered with Frankie Borrelli and Malosi “Mo” Togisala. Cameras caught her near Togisala’s ball in thick grass, and the footage appeared to show her pressing it down. An opponent flagged it, and the argument played out on camera in front of the whole field.

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The rules math was never in dispute: the NCGA’s official breakdown lists the sequence among the event’s three main rules controversies and calls it a Rule 8.1 violation, which normally costs the hole. Her team lost the hole and then the match. She still disputes intent, telling viewers before this year’s event, “I did it in front of you, Mo, multiple people, multiple cameras. I went to identify my ball. I didn’t think I did anything wrong.”

The aftermath gives the apology its weight. Spiranac said she received “tens of thousands” of death threats, called it the worst hate of her decade online, and confirmed that conversations about a restraining order had taken place. She also admitted she was “painfully embarrassed” not to know the rule, then went quiet and returned to the tournament that produced all of it anyway.

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This year has already supplied fresh material. Spiranac and Bobby Ray lost their opening match 4&2 to Short Game King and Roger Steele, and the tournament’s strict no-handicap format denied Hailey Rae Ostrom’s request for a forward tee box. Spiranac addressed that debate with her usual candor, conceding that she plays “probably a 3-4 handicap” from the men’s tees instead of the +2 listed.

Episode 2 lands Thursday, with 64 players chasing $4 million through the November 12 finale. If she keeps her scorecard clean, the crying clip becomes a joke she owns. If the fescue finds her again, the caption starts reading like foreshadowing.