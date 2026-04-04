‘Appalling’: Fans Question Authorities as Tiger Woods Prison Uniform Mugshot Goes Viral

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office in Florida has recently released a new mugshot. But unlike the previous photograph, where he was still in his light blue polo, the 50-year-old looks like he’s wearing a blue prison uniform. This mugshot looks less polished than the first, and Woods’s expressions are more obvious.

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The 15x major winner has a clear frown on his face, and rightfully so. The photo was reportedly taken shortly after he was booked on March 27th. Last time a mugshot went viral, the fans started to debate about his long history with pain. They showed concern for the golfer’s health and prayed for his recovery. At the same time, a few dismissed the positives, believing that Woods deserved to be punished for his actions.

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He got arrested after a deputy saw signs of impairment, including glassy eyes, dilated pupils, profuse sweating, and lethargic and slow movement. The breathalyzer test came out with triple zeroes. But the DUI arrest was made as he denied a urine test, and the police suspected impairment due to an unknown substance.

Later, Tiger Woods still had two hydrocodone pills in his pocket. These opioid analgesics can result in all the signs of impairment that the deputy witnessed. But it’s also a standard medication to treat chronic pain, like Woods has been suffering from for a long time.

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The recent bodycam videos revealed that Woods maintained a calm demeanor and cooperated with the police. One of the visuals shows him on the phone with President Donald Trump, following which he cooperates with everything the deputy on-site asks of him. He even admitted to careless driving by stating that he looked down at his phone to change stations when he collided his Land Rover with a truck on a nearly empty road, causing his car to flip over.

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As far as the public image is concerned, people seem to have split opinions on Woods’s recent controversy. While many believe that he’s being wrongfully arrested with his public image being tarnished, many others, including Sir Nick Faldo, believe that he must take accountability for his actions.

In 2009, Woods hit his car into a tree and a fire hydrant. Then, he got arrested for DUI back in 2017. And later in 2021, he rolled his car over and severely injured his left leg. To make things worse, former golfer Mark Lye and many others believe that Woods’ repeated history with such rash driving cases is enough to remove him as a role model.

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But what did the fanbase say about his latest mugshot? Most fans stood in support of the 82x PGA Tour champion. They didn’t seem happy with the kind of negative attention that Woods has been garnering recently. And they bashed people for trying to bring Woods’ public image down.

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Golf fans react to Tiger Woods’ new mug shot

A fan wrote, “People love to bring down others. They are trying their best to bring Tiger down and humiliate him. This makes them feel more worthy…”

Another comment read, “I live in Australia, and I think it’s absolutely appalling that all of the police body cam, photos, and videos from inside the police vehicle can be released in such a manner.”

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But there’s one thing that we can note from the second mugshot. Woods’s eyes look normal and not glassy. Even his pupils look normal. But we can’t deny the amount of analgesics and NSAIDs that he must be taking to manage his history of pain.

A fan reflected on that and commented, “Pupils normal. Zero alcohol. Walks in pain. No case.”

However, many others believe that Tiger Woods’s image is already down, all thanks to the circulating police bodycam videos. It felt like reopening a chapter that Woods himself has worked hard to move past.

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“Whatever happens to Tiger in court is a great big nothing burger. Damage already done. This photo doesn’t make it worse or make people remember it, as if they had somehow forgotten. The videos and his past are damning enough for the court of public opinion,” a fan wrote. Another fan added, “Time for CBS and the PGA to stop talking about him. He is not a role model for anyone.”

A few fans decided to bring the viral $125 T-shirts into the discussion. After all, few fans showed up with those shirts at the 2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open.

One fan wondered, “How many of these will be on T-shirts at The Masters?”

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Another fan wrote, “I wonder if that shirt will sell out.”

Currently, Tiger Woods appears to be prioritizing his full recovery. He withdrew from the Masters Tournament and Ryder Cup captaincy talks following the accident. His private jet was spotted in Switzerland, where he is to receive inpatient treatment. But things are far from resolved for the golfer.