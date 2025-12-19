Are Cameras Allowed at PNC Championship 2025? 3 Strict Rules Spectators Must Follow

The PNC Championship 2025 is back for its 28th edition, bringing together major champions and their family members for a 36-hole scramble at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando from December 18 to 21. Once known as the Father/Son Challenge, the tournament has evolved to welcome mothers, daughters, and siblings, creating a unique family-focused spectacle on the PGA Tour calendar.

With a million-dollar purse, $200,000 going to the winning team, the PNC Championship will be entertaining to say the least. The event will be live-streamed on NBC. But if you’re planning to be a part of the crowd in person, be prepared, as there are some unique rules for spectators in this year’s edition.

1. No cameras or video recording, even on your phone!

The PNC Championship has banned all cameras and video recording. It includes recording on cell phones too.

“Mobile devices are permitted at the PNC Championship. Spectators must keep their phone in SILENT mode, may NOT utilize the camera or video functions on their device,” as stated on the official website of the PNC Championship.

That means no snapping your favorite shot of Nelly Korda or John Daly on the course.

It’s a strict rule aimed at preserving the live experience and minimizing distractions. Still, it’s slightly weird for fans, especially for those who might be catching their favorite players in action for the first time live.

2. No on-course autographs

If you were hoping to get a signature on a golf ball, a cap, or even a notepad, you may need to think that through.

As per the tournament’s official website, “on-course autograph-seeking is completely prohibited.”

Even carrying memorabilia isn’t allowed.

“This includes, but is not limited to, tees, fairways, greens, and practice areas during practice rounds and tournament rounds.”

However, there’s a silver lining for young fans!

There will be a designated “Kids Autograph Zone,” presented by EWR, near the Driving Range, and it will be the only place where fans can get autographs from their favorite players. It’s a small concession that keeps the experience organized and ensures that the focus remains on the game, while still letting the youngest spectators meet their heroes.

3. No bags beyond six inches in size

The PNC Championship restricts carrying bags to just a few options. As the website states, the following are allowed:

Bags smaller than 6” x 6” x 6”

Clear Bags smaller than 12” x 6” x 12”

1-Gallon Plastic Freezer Bag

Diaper bags and medically necessary bags

Anything larger, i.e., coolers, backpacks, or knapsacks, won’t be allowed.

Folding chairs are permitted, but without the chair bag that comes along with them. But leaving a chair to reserve a spot is prohibited.

While this might feel restrictive, it’s designed to ensure safety and security across the grounds, keeping walkways clear and the focus where it belongs, on the event.

While the first two rules are very similar to what the Masters follows every year, the third is a rule we haven’t seen in most events.

In short, if you’re attending the PNC Championship 2025, you’ll need to leave your photography skills, your autograph dreams, and your large bag at home.

These quirky rules might seem odd at first, but they’re all part of what makes this event feel more intimate and more exclusive.