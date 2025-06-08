Are Last-Minute Tickets for the US Open 2025 Available? Price, How to Buy & More

This could be Phil Mickelson’s last shot at making history! To be the 7th Grand Slam winner. In 2025, his return to the US Open could be the final one. Alongside Lefty, there are other favorites to watch. First up is Scottie Scheffler. The guy has already won a major this season and 2 Tour events. Another fan favorite is Rory McIlroy, despite his abysmal form since the Masters. Next is definitely the defending champion, Bryson DeChambeau. He has been putting on quite a how at the majors. The drama’s real, and the competition is intense. But to witness it all live, you’ll need tickets. Here’s how to grab yours before they’re gone.

How to purchase the 2025 US Open tickets?

Buying tickets for the US Open is simple. Just visit the official site at www.usopen.com and check the tickets section. The tournament runs from June 9th to June 15th, Monday through Sunday. Most tickets have sold out on the official site. The only options currently available are Gallery and Trophy Club tickets, but only through the USGA Resale Marketplace.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Gallery tickets give you full access to the grounds, allowing you to follow the top players as they move around the course. With this ticket, you can walk the course freely and watch the action from various public grandstands. Plus, there are plenty of concession stands throughout the venue where you can grab food and drinks to keep you energized during the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by U.S. Open Championship (@usopengolf) Expand Post

The Trophy Club Tickets, featuring Corona Premier, take the experience up a notch. Located near the iconic 3rd fairway, this premium option includes everything the Gallery ticket offers but adds the comfort of a climate-controlled lounge. Inside, you’ll find upgraded food and beverage options available for purchase, live TV coverage so you don’t miss any of the action, and access to executive restrooms for added convenience. Prices vary by day and seat type. Here’s a quick look at the price ranges (including taxes and fees):

Monday: $75 to $562.50

Tuesday: $87.50 to $375

Wednesday: $106.25 to $1,687.50

Thursday: $265.50 to $1,876

Friday: $429.86 to $3,381.25

Saturday: $375 to $2,500

Sunday: $281.25 to $25,000

With tickets in hand, you’ll be right there to experience every moment of Phil Mickelson’s historic bid to complete his career Grand Slam at this unforgettable U.S. Open.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Phil Mickelson is chasing his Career Grand Slam

For Mickelson, it’s a chance to complete one of golf’s rarest achievements: the career Grand Slam. Having already won the Masters 3 times, the PGA Championship twice, and The Open once, the U.S. Open remains the only major missing from his trophy cabinet. If Mickelson captures this elusive title at Oakmont, he’ll join an elite group of golfers.

At 54, Mickelson has openly acknowledged the weight of this moment, saying, “Winning the U.S. Open has been a dream for my entire career. To finally hold that trophy would mean everything to me, especially if it’s my last chance.” He indicated this might be his last appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Phil Mickelson’s ability to stay competitive at the highest level, despite his age and tough competition, is what makes his 2025 U.S. Open run so compelling. He’s made it clear that this is more than just another tournament. “It’s about proving to myself and everyone watching that I’m still in the fight. Every shot counts, and I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got.”

This makes the upcoming U.S. Open not just a tournament, but a defining moment in the story of one of golf’s greatest players. Who are you going to be rooting for at Oakmont?