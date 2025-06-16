Are Tickets Available for the Dow Championship 2025? How to Buy, Price, & More Details Revealed

The 2025 Dow Championship tees off from Thursday, June 26, to Sunday, June 29. Played in a team format, this year the event is happening at the Midland Country Club in Midland, Texas. The field will be filled with the top 144 players, working together in two-woman teams for one title. The winners will be rewarded with prize money of $495,000 out of the $3.3 million purse.

In 2024, Ruoning Yin and Atthaya Thitikul took home the $495,000 prize money. This year, their title defense will be challenged by the likes of Nelly Korda, Yuka Saso, and Celine Boutier. With all these top contenders coming head-to-head, you might wish to watch the tournament live. Well, what’s stopping you? The ticket sales have opened for the Dow Championship 2025.

There are several options to book your seats beside the 18th green of the Midland Country Club. You could purchase the tickets online from the championship’s website. The Tickets come in a daily format and a weekly format. However, you don’t have to pay a dime on Wednesday because it’s free, exclusive.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, if you are looking just for a leisure trip with some good golf, then the daily ticket will cost you $10 per day. But add just $15 more, and you can watch the whole event throughout the weekend. If you are a young fan under 18, then you just got lucky; you get a free ticket on the condition that you have a ticketed adult by your side.

AD

To honour the soldiers of the United States, all military personnel and veterans will be provided with: free tickets, free access to the Hospitality suite, and complimentary food and beverages. Additionally, they get a complimentary ticket for one guest. If you wish to rest while watching, you have options for that, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dow Championship (@dowchampionship) Expand Post

The Hospitality Suite will be accessible to the audience after paying a fee of $60. The suite will provide you with the luxury experience of unlimited food and beverages, unmatched views of the tournament, and exclusive fan engagement. If you have $5 in your hand, pay that you get to attend a 45-minute yoga session.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now that tickets are stored, who are you going to pick as the winner?

Top bets for the 2025 Dow Championship

Xiyu Lin and Ayaka Furue are the top 1 pick with betting odds of 750+. Lin has won 11 LPGA Japan Tour events, 3 LET events, and 1 on the ALPG Tour (Australia). She also earned a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics for Japan in 2024. Furue, on the other hand, is a major title winner with extensive experience. She won the 2024 Vare Trophy, in which she scored the lowest average of 69.99%. What makes this team dangerous is the fact that they have a good partnership and chemistry with each other.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The second most voted team is that of Jin Young Ko and Nasa Hataoka, with +800 odds. This team is extremely dangerous, as Jin is a multiple major title winner who held the World No. 1 position continuously for 100 weeks. She won the ANA Inspiration and Evian Championship both in a single year in 2019. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Hataoka became the first amateur to win the Japan Women’s Open Major in 2016 at the age of 17. Within 9 years, she has secured six PGA Tour wins. Jin, with her experience, has a strong mental game and toughness, and incorporated with Hataoka’s distance accuracy, will be lethal.

Who are you going to be rooting for?