Are Tickets for 2025 LIV Golf Dallas Available? How to Buy, Price & More Explored

The time has come for all the LIV Golf fans to assemble at the Maridoe Golf Club from June 27 to 29. After the brutal rounds at the U.S. Open, Bryson DeChambeau will arrive to impress his fans, but he should stay alert for Joaquin Niemann, who leads the LIV Golf leaderboard with four victories. The field boasts its usual $20 million, with the winner set to take home a whopping $4 million. But don’t just sit there dreaming about watching the game by the side of the 18th green; the tickets are filling fast. Grab your seats before you lose the opportunity to see your favorite stars battle.

How to buy LIV Golf Dallas tickets?

If you wish to follow your favorite star, watching him make your favorite shots, then you’d better grab the grounds pass. It will allow you to watch live action from all holes without distractions, also giving you a preview of the golf club. The ground pass for day 1 is the cheapest, costing you $35.48. And if you want a slightly upgraded version of the ground pass, you’ve got the grounds plus option. Which will give you access to exclusive viewing points, chill-out points with TVs, and if you want some chilled beer on a hot sunny day, you’ve got the bar and private restrooms. You get to access all this at just $105.58 exclusively on the first day.

All music folks might be wishing for a venue that was made for them. The Birdie Shack is the favorite fan destination, where you can dance along to the tunes while watching the golf. And this time, you get a buffet and a fully inclusive bar. This will cost $506.08 on the first day. The tickets for the Birdie Shack Loge box have been sold out, as per the website.

If you wish to watch the final action on the final 18th hole with a personalized view, then you should buy the Club 54 option. Apart from the best view, you get to taste some famous local cuisine with some refreshing cocktails for just $997.52. Sadly, the Family Foursome Tickets, which came with two complimentary tickets for children under 12 with two adult tickets, have sold out.

The Suite on 18 tickets, which gave you an experience of royalty, is sold out. If you’re planning to watch the game on Day 2, then you’d better hurry, as the only tickets left are the Grounds Pass at $44.11 and Whiskey Myers Concert Pit at $163.77. Finally, on the third day, the costs are as follows: Grounds Pass—$35.67, Grounds Plus—$111.75, Birdie Shack—$416.12, and Club 54—$916.70.

Now that you have the ticket information, whom do you mainly look for in the course?

Top Contenders at LIV Golf Dallas

With his victory in LIV Golf Virginia, Joaquín Niemann is the one leading with the most LIV Golf titles this year. He has won in Adelaide, Singapore, Mexico, and Virginia. This time, the competition is going to be fierce, as DeChambeau is all fired up to win after the brutal rounds at Oakmont. He will be playing to win and regain his status. Bryson won the LIV Golf Korea this season with one of his best finishes at 66.

The Mexican golfer Carlos Ortiz will be teeing off at Dallas after his outstanding performance at the U.S. Open in Oakmont. This time, Ortiz will only play to win. Even though he does not have wins in the 2025 LIV Golf season, he has had constant Top 10 finishes. Out of the 8 events Ortiz played, he finished in the top 10 in four of the tournaments.

Out of these, who do you think will win the LIV Golf Dallas title? Let us know in the comments below.