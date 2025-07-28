Are Tickets for Wyndham Championship 2025 Still Available? Price, Package & More Details Explored

The drama is about to begin! The 2025 Wyndham Championship is back with a field complete with top stars, and a nerve-wracking week decorated with masterful shots. Set from July 31 to August 3, it will return to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The course’s narrow fairways and strategic layout demand precision, making it an ideal test for a high-stakes season finale. This year’s tournament carries even more weight. It’s the last stop before the FedExCup Playoffs begin, and only the top 70 players will advance to the first leg in Memphis.

The defending champion, Aaron Rai, will return to Sedgefield, the place where he claimed his first PGA Tour title. His 2024 triumph was built on resilience—erasing a four-shot deficit late in the final round and outlasting a faltering Max Greyserman with a clinical 64. Rai’s steady play on a wild 36-hole Sunday shot him to 25th in the FedEx Cup standings. As he prepares for his title defense, fans will be eager to see if he can recapture that spark.

So, how can you catch the action unfold live from Greensboro this year? Here’s a breakdown of what’s available and how to make the most of your tournament experience.

Tickets for the Wyndham Championship 2025 can be purchased from their official website at wyndhamchampionship.com. The tickets and passes for the event will be digital and handled online. There are many ticket options available to choose from based on personal preference. Grounds tickets, priced weekly at $300, provide general admission access from Wednesday to Sunday and include entry to lively fan zones like Margaritaville, Truist Fan Pavilion, Tito’s Golf Club, the Sunbrella® Wine Deck, and more. It’s the perfect option for fans looking to follow their favorite players without breaking the bank. It also offers free entry to children 15 and under with a ticketed adult.

For those seeking a more elevated experience, the Cabanas offer shaded seating, full open bars, and premium views at five key holes—7G, 10G, 12G, 14G, and 17G. These venues provide the flexibility to move between locations or settle in for a closer look at the action, making them ideal for social groups or client entertainment. Daily Cabanas cost $260 while a weekly upgrade costs $900. Additionally, Wyndham Rewards Earner® Card holders enjoy exclusive perks like 25% off tickets, free food and drinks in the Card Lounge, and complimentary parking, making it one of the best-value upgrades for regular fans.

The event also offers complimentary admission to several groups, including Piedmont Triad First Responders, including law enforcement, fire, and Emergency Medical Technicians. Limit of 2 tickets per person. Military members also receive free access, including entry to the Patriots’ Outpost on the 10th green. However, Thursday through Sunday tickets for military guests are already sold out.

How to watch the Wyndham Championship 2025 live?

To watch the 2025 Wyndham Championship live, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is your best option. Coverage begins early—6:45 a.m. ET, Thursday through Sunday, August 8–11. Viewers get access to four live streams: Marquee Groups, Featured Groups, Featured Holes, and Bonus Coverage. Fans can expect top names like Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, and Lucas Glover.

As the day progresses, afternoon coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET, with two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams. Bonus Coverage picks up once morning groups wrap up, keeping fans connected to in-progress action. Bubble players like Victor Perez, Nick Dunlap, and Davis Riley will be must-watch as they fight to make the FedExCup Playoffs. Whether you’re watching at home or on the go, ESPN+ gives you complete access to every shot that matters.

The Sedgefield Country Club is gearing up for incredible action, shots that turn heads around, and thrills like no other. Whether you watch it right from the grounds or you catch up on stream, the Wyndham Championship will not disappoint!