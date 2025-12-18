Are Tiger and Charlie Woods Playing at PNC Championship 2025? Latest Injury Update Explored

Essentials Inside The Story In this article, we look at whether Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, will be taking part in the upcoming PNC Championship. Woods also shares an update regarding his recovery and potential comeback.

Back in 2024, Tiger Woods had one of his biggest dreams fulfilled. In fact, it’s a dream that most athletes see: playing in the PNC. Woods competed alongside his son, Charlie Woods. Fans were extremely hyped up about this matchup and the duo ensured that they were not dissatisfied. At just 15, Charlie impressed everyone as he drilled a hole-in-one from as far as 178 yards! Surely, after the fond memories last year, fans were expecting to experience something similar this year, too. Unfortunately, this time around, the fans would have to do without the Woods’ duo.

In a recent announcement, the PGA Tour legend pointed out that his constant injuries have taken a serious toll on on his health. And so, keeping in mind his own well-being and also to not disappoint his son, Woods decided to withdraw from this year’s PNC. Ahead of the Hero World Challenge, the golfing legend stated, “I just got cleared last week to chip and putt. (Just chipping and putting) wouldn’t be fair on my son or any of the other teams, let alone the team that could replace us.”

Notably, the 49-year-old has been plagued by injuries in recent times. In fact, just over a month ago, Woods underwent his seventh surgery. As per the recent details, the golfing icon pointed out that he thought he would be ready just in time for the tournament. Unfortunately, as it turned out, Woods had underestimated his recovery timeline. With his body healing slowly, there were no other options for the legend than to sit out.

While fans will have to wait until next year to catch the two in action, their memories must still be very much fresh. As the entire golfing realm applauded the then 15-year-old, a proud Woods said, “For us to have that experience together. I know we didn’t win, but it was the fact that we competed. This is about bonding and it’s about having a great time together. This is the thrill of a lifetime for us to be able to experience this together.” Meanwhile, as Woods’ career looks to be in the shadows, the golfing legend has recently expressed his wish on making a comeback post his recovery.

What did Tiger Woods say about his comeback and recovery?

It has been around two months since Tiger Woods underwent the lumbar disc replacement surgery back in October 2025. The legend has faced several setbacks because of physical complications. But despite the setbacks, Woods is still looking forward to making a return on the fairways. Reflecting on his recovery journey, he stated, “It’s not as fast as I’d like it to be. It was a good thing to do, something I needed to happen, it just takes time and dedication to the rehab process.”

While many have engaged in debates surrounding the retirement of the 49-year-old PGA Tour star, the 15-time major champion has stated how he is not aiming for victories but just wants to be back in the competitive realm, as he said, “my passion to just play”. “I haven’t done that in a long time, and it’s been a tough year,” Woods added. “I’ve had to sit on the sidelines for a number of months of this year and the end of last year. I’d like to come back to just playing golf again,” further shared Woods.