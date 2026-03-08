Latest
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner's Payout

Vishnupriya Agrawal

Mar 8, 2026 | 7:00 AM EDT

Mar 8, 2026 | 7:00 AM EDT

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is one of the PGA Tour’s marquee signature events, offering 700 FedEx Cup points to the winner. Held from March 5-8 at the iconic Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, the tournament draws the best in the world. Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, and Rickie Fowler all made the trip, making this one of the strongest fields of the season. With a $20 million purse on the line, every position matters.

Finishing inside the top 10 at Bay Hill is life-changing money. But even 72nd place walks away with $30,000, which is why every shot from Thursday to Sunday matters. Here is how the money splits out across the full field.

1st$4,000,000
2nd$2,200,000
3rd$1,400,000
4th$1,000,000
5th$840,000
6th$760,000
7th$700,000
8th$646,000
9th$600,000
10th$556,000
11th$514,000
12th$472,000
13th$430,000
14th$389,000
15th$369,000
16th$349,000
17th$329,000
18th$309,000
19th$289,000
20th$269,000
21st$250,000
22nd$233,000
23rd$216,000
24th$200,000
25th$184,000
26th$168,000
27th$161,000
28th$154,000
29th$147,000
30th$140,000
31st$133,000
32nd$126,000
33rd$119,000
34th$114,000
35th$109,000
36th$104,000
37th$99,000
38th$94,000
39th$90,000
40th$86,000
41st$82,000
42nd$78,000
43rd$74,000
44th$70,000
45th$66,000
46th$62,000
47th$58,000
48th$56,000
49th$54,000
50th$52,000
51st$51,000
52nd$50,000
53rd$49,000
54th$48,000
55th$47,000
56th$46,000
57th$45,000
58th$44,000
59th$43,000
60th$42,000
61st$41,000
62nd$40,000
63rd$39,000
64th$38,000
65th$37,000
66th$36,000
67th$35,000
68th$34,000
69th$33,000
70th$32,000
71st$31,000
72nd$30,000

Apart from that, $4M and 700 FedEx points, the winner will also earn about 70 Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. The win will provide a two-year PGA Tour exemption and automatic entry into major events such as the Masters, PGA Championship, and The Players Championship, along with the traditional Arnold Palmer red cardigan.

Getting there through Bay Hill this week, though, has been anything but straightforward.

Weather chaos and leaderboard shake-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after R3

Daniel Berger has been the most composed player at Bay Hill all week. Rounds of 63 and 68 gave him the foundation, and he carried that form into Round 3, reaching 13 under through 15 holes. His iron play has been sharp, and his putting has not cracked under pressure, which is exactly why he holds a two-shot lead heading into Sunday.

Akshay Bhatia is the one challenging him. At 11 under through 16 holes, Bhatia has not gone away, and with holes still to finish Sunday morning, he has every reason to keep pushing. Behind him, Sepp Straka, Cameron Young, and Collin Morikawa have shot 9-under after completing their third rounds.

Rickie Fowler sits at 6 under and tied for ninth, but rounds of 69, 69, and 72 tell a story of a player who has stopped gaining ground. He still has holes to finish before the final round, the same as Ludvig Aberg and Sahith Theegala. Then there is Scottie Scheffler, who is tied for 20th at 3 under, ten shots off Berger’s pace after going 70-71-72 across three rounds.

Not only the leaderboard, but the weather also took a toll on golfers.

At 2:53 p.m. ET, officials had to stop play because of heavy rain that made the greens unplayable after almost a quarter inch of rain fell quickly on the course. Later, play resumed, but it ended again at 6:30 p.m. because it was dark. This means the R3 will restart on Sunday morning, before the final round begins.

As if it weren’t enough, the event had withdrawal too.

The four-time major champion, Rory McIlroy, pulled out early in the week because of a back injury he got while working out, which was only the second time in his PGA Tour career that he had to pull out. His withdrawal added an unexpected twist to an already chaotic week at Bay Hill, where the field had already shrunk after 36 holes.

Now that Sunday is arriving, it will be an intriguing watch. Will it add more twists at the Arnold Palmer Invitational?

