Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is one of the PGA Tour’s marquee signature events, offering 700 FedEx Cup points to the winner. Held from March 5-8 at the iconic Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, the tournament draws the best in the world. Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, and Rickie Fowler all made the trip, making this one of the strongest fields of the season. With a $20 million purse on the line, every position matters.

Finishing inside the top 10 at Bay Hill is life-changing money. But even 72nd place walks away with $30,000, which is why every shot from Thursday to Sunday matters. Here is how the money splits out across the full field.

1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,200,000 3rd $1,400,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $840,000 6th $760,000 7th $700,000 8th $646,000 9th $600,000 10th $556,000 11th $514,000 12th $472,000 13th $430,000 14th $389,000 15th $369,000 16th $349,000 17th $329,000 18th $309,000 19th $289,000 20th $269,000 21st $250,000 22nd $233,000 23rd $216,000 24th $200,000 25th $184,000 26th $168,000 27th $161,000 28th $154,000 29th $147,000 30th $140,000 31st $133,000 32nd $126,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $94,000 39th $90,000 40th $86,000 41st $82,000 42nd $78,000 43rd $74,000 44th $70,000 45th $66,000 46th $62,000 47th $58,000 48th $56,000 49th $54,000 50th $52,000 51st $51,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $49,000 54th $48,000 55th $47,000 56th $46,000 57th $45,000 58th $44,000 59th $43,000 60th $42,000 61st $41,000 62nd $40,000 63rd $39,000 64th $38,000 65th $37,000 66th $36,000 67th $35,000 68th $34,000 69th $33,000 70th $32,000 71st $31,000 72nd $30,000

Apart from that, $4M and 700 FedEx points, the winner will also earn about 70 Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. The win will provide a two-year PGA Tour exemption and automatic entry into major events such as the Masters, PGA Championship, and The Players Championship, along with the traditional Arnold Palmer red cardigan.

Getting there through Bay Hill this week, though, has been anything but straightforward.

Weather chaos and leaderboard shake-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after R3

Daniel Berger has been the most composed player at Bay Hill all week. Rounds of 63 and 68 gave him the foundation, and he carried that form into Round 3, reaching 13 under through 15 holes. His iron play has been sharp, and his putting has not cracked under pressure, which is exactly why he holds a two-shot lead heading into Sunday.

Akshay Bhatia is the one challenging him. At 11 under through 16 holes, Bhatia has not gone away, and with holes still to finish Sunday morning, he has every reason to keep pushing. Behind him, Sepp Straka, Cameron Young, and Collin Morikawa have shot 9-under after completing their third rounds.

Rickie Fowler sits at 6 under and tied for ninth, but rounds of 69, 69, and 72 tell a story of a player who has stopped gaining ground. He still has holes to finish before the final round, the same as Ludvig Aberg and Sahith Theegala. Then there is Scottie Scheffler, who is tied for 20th at 3 under, ten shots off Berger’s pace after going 70-71-72 across three rounds.

Not only the leaderboard, but the weather also took a toll on golfers.

At 2:53 p.m. ET, officials had to stop play because of heavy rain that made the greens unplayable after almost a quarter inch of rain fell quickly on the course. Later, play resumed, but it ended again at 6:30 p.m. because it was dark. This means the R3 will restart on Sunday morning, before the final round begins.

As if it weren’t enough, the event had withdrawal too.

The four-time major champion, Rory McIlroy, pulled out early in the week because of a back injury he got while working out, which was only the second time in his PGA Tour career that he had to pull out. His withdrawal added an unexpected twist to an already chaotic week at Bay Hill, where the field had already shrunk after 36 holes.

Now that Sunday is arriving, it will be an intriguing watch. Will it add more twists at the Arnold Palmer Invitational?