As Exit Nears, Jay Monahan Redeems Tainted Reputation With Big Win for PGA Tour

Sometimes, the only way is to let things be. Jay Monahan found that out the hard way. Jay Monahan decided to resign from his CEO position after uncertainty emerged between a potential LIV Golf – PGA Tour deal and the subsequent investment of $1.5 billion by the Strategic Sports Group. “I agreed to stay on through the end of my term to make certain that I do my part to ensure a smooth transition. I’m going to fully support Brian as he steps into the role,” he said. Monahan had been facing a lot of hatred during the last few years as the PGA Tour commissioner on multiple fronts. He also earned the ire of fans for the Framework Agreement with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. Resignation seemed like the only way forward.

Not all is lost for Jay Monahan, though. He is still earning some major wins off the course, despite his impending exit. Most recently, Monahan and the PGA Tour gave some good news to the golf world when they finalized a new deal with their long-term partners, Genesis.

The new deal with Genesis runs through 2030 and covers the tour, the PGA Tour Champions, and makes the automaker the first sponsor of the tour’s World Feed, which launched during the PLAYERS Championship earlier this year. The deal was negotiated directly between the tour and Genesis. The company is already a sponsor of two events on the Tour, the Genesis Invitational and the Genesis Scottish Open.

The former was first sponsored in 2017 while the Scotland event came under Genesis’s sponsorship in 2022. The new deal means that Genesis is likely going to stay as the sponsor for both the events on the Tour. “Genesis has really been a tremendous partner for our tournaments, but they were telling us that they were looking for a broader platform to tell their stories and get their message across,” said Rick Anderson, the tour’s chief commercial officer.

The timing of the deal fell perfectly with the launch of the World Feed, which started in March following the debut of PGA Tour Studios in Q1. Genesis will have leaderboard branding and other exposure and have exclusivity in the automotive category. “We hoped to identify some launch partners that were the right fit from a brand perspective. It married well together with the timing. It’s something that’s a really tangible asset that we can deliver outside the United States.” Anderson further added.

This is a huge win for Jay Monahan as he slowly gets ready for life outside of the PGA Tour

Brian Rolapp set to take over Jay Monahan’s role

Replacing him will be Brian Rolapp, who was previously the CEO of the NFL Network. Roalpp took to Twitter to express his delight at the new role and extend his thoughts and ideas as well. “I believe deeply in the Tour’s mission and its potential to grow even stronger. I’m ready to get to work — alongside our players, partners and leadership team — to build lasting value and deliver an even more dynamic future for the sport and our fans.” Rolapp stated.

Rolapp comes to the PGA Tour after having worked with the NFL for 22 years. In that span, Rolapp managed to showcase his hard work and work ethic, earning six promotions, which eventually led him to the top of the NFL Network. “We’ve found exactly the right leader in Brian Rolapp, and I’m excited to support him as he transitions from the NFL into his new role leading the PGA TOUR.” Monahan also gave his blessing.

Do you think Rolapp can avoid the pitfalls of Jay Monahan’s tenure and build a more stable product for everyone? More importantly, can he bring forth some sort of deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf?