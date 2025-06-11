At All Time Low After LIV Golf Move, Dustin Johnson Opens Up About Retirement Ahead of U.S. Open

You have to wonder what Dustin Johnson thinks about when he looks back at old highlight reels. Six years ago, this man was untouchable—crushing drives with that effortless swing, collecting majors, sitting atop the world rankings like it was his birthright. Now he’s setting a countdown to retirement while openly struggling to make cuts. The fall from grace isn’t just steep; it’s jarring. The stark contrast tells the golf world’s most sobering story of the LIV era.

Dustin Johnson recently dropped a bombshell during an interview at Oakmont, hours before the US Open. “I think I’ve got another six years in me,” he told AP News. “I can grind for another six years. And then I’m going fishing.” The word “grind” speaks volumes. This comes from a player who once accumulated 133 weeks at World No. 1. He claimed 24 PGA Tour victories, including two majors. However, those glory days now seem like ancient history.

Currently, Johnson sits 27th in LIV Golf standings after eight events this season. He’s managed just three top-10 finishes. More tellingly, he hasn’t won anywhere since February 2024 at the LIV Las Vegas event. His world ranking has plummeted to 173rd according to Data Golf, with other sources placing him as low as 884th. He turns 41 in two weeks. Yet he still believes in his abilities. “Because I want to get back,” he explained. “Because I know I’ve still got it.” Unfortunately, recent results suggest otherwise.

DJ missed the cut at both the 2025 Masters (74-73, +3) and the PGA Championship (78-76, +12). He’s now missed cuts in five of his last seven major championships. Meanwhile, his significant exemptions are running out—two years remaining from his 2016 U.S. Open victory, with next month marking his final automatic British Open entry. Clearly, this outing is very different than his last outing at Oakmont. In 2016, he won, and that too beautifully.

Imagine not knowing your score because the USGA was trying to decide whether to penalize you for a ball that moved on the fifth green of the final round at Oakmont. Jarring, right? His last 7 holes, Johnson played on, very casually, and not giving it another thought. The result was that he won by three strokes after he was assessed one penalty shot in scoring. Time and again, Johnson has shown mental resilience. So, it’s not really doubtful that he’ll be doing the same for the next 6 years. Grinding, you see!

In 2010, Dustin was knocked out of a playoff at Whistling Straits in the PGA Championship for setting his 4-iron into sand where spectators had been sitting. That was deemed to be a bunker. Then, at the 2015 US Open at Chambers Bay, he had a 12-foot eagle putt to win, only for it to slide some 4 feet by on a green that had hardly any grass. He lost that major by 1 stroke to Jordan Spieth. But what after those 6 years?

Will DJ play on the Seniors Tour? That’s dicey. “I’ve always said if I’m playing the Champions tour, something really, really went wrong,” he said, breaking into a big smile before adding, “But with me, there’s always that chance,” he shared.

Understanding DJ’s decline requires examining the root cause of Johnson’s struggles.

How LIV Golf has affected Dustin Johnson’s competitive edge

This dramatic shift traces back to a pivotal decision three years ago. Johnson became LIV Golf’s biggest signing in June 2022. Initially, the move appeared successful. He won once in each of his first three LIV seasons while his team, 4Aces GC, captured multiple titles. However, the competitive rhythm has fundamentally changed.

LIV’s 54-hole format and smaller fields provide fewer high-pressure situations compared to the weekly PGA Tour grind. This shift seems to have dulled Johnson’s sharpness for major championships. His recent admission that majors now feel like his only opportunity to face top competition highlights this isolation from elite-level golf. The statistics reveal the extent of his decline.

Johnson still gains strokes off the tee (+0.40 per round, 12th on LIV). Nevertheless, his approach play has deteriorated significantly. His putting has become a notable weakness. Overall, his tee-to-green performance has dropped to just +0.03 strokes gained—a massive regression from his 2020 prime when he averaged +1.63.

Compare this decline to other LIV players. Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have consistently demonstrated their competitiveness in major championships. Johnson, conversely, has faded from contention entirely. His optimism about still having competitive fire becomes increasingly complex to justify when measured against his recent major performances. The golf community has taken notice of this decline.

PGA Tour loyalists frequently mention missing Johnson most among LIV defectors. Adam Scott recently recalled watching Johnson’s effortless power at Riviera. “Just the freedom he played with and the freedom of the swing and athleticism,” Scott remembered. Those magical moments now exist only in memory but Johnson continues believing he can recreate that magic. Time, however, works against him. His six-year timeline acknowledges this reality while maintaining a sense of hope.

Whether Johnson can truly “get back” to contention or if LIV Golf has permanently altered his trajectory remains the most compelling question in golf. Either way, his fishing plans suggest he’s already prepared for life after competitive golf.

