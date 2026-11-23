Jeeno Thitikul has conquered the CME Group Tour Championship three years in a row. With a winner’s paycheck of $4 million each time, she has collected $12 million from those victories alone. As a result, she has rewritten the LPGA’s financial record books. Yet perhaps the most remarkable part of her latest achievement is that she did it at just 23, without winning a major championship.

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The Thai star completed her historic three-peat at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, today. She closed with a bogey-free 7-under 65 to finish at 24-under 264. This secured another $4 million payday and pushed her official LPGA career earnings to $24,292,858. That figure surpassed Annika Sorenstam’s long-standing record of $22,583,693, which the Swedish legend had held since May 6, 2001.

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What makes the achievement even more striking is how quickly Thitikul reached it. She needed only 104 LPGA starts to surpass Sorenstam.

Thanks to that consistency, the Thai professional asked CME Group chairman Terry Duffy not to change the course until she retires.

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“I mean, I have no idea to be honest. I have no word. The only word I have to Terry is just don’t change the course until I retire. Don’t change it. I mean, it’s just me and the course. I think we just really best friend. I told Amy earlier of the week that I think she’s my best friend so far on the Tour, so don’t change it, please,” Jeeno Thitikul said during the post-round conference when asked how she was able to do it year after year.

Thitikul first won the CME Group Tour Championship in 2024. She finished at 22-under 266 after rounds of 71, 67, 63, and 65. A final-round 65 helped her edge Angel Yin by a single stroke, earning her the tournament’s $4 million first prize.

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The following year, Thitikul returned with an even more commanding performance. She posted a tournament-record total of 26-under 262. This time, she had carded rounds of 67, 63, 64, and 68. Entering the final round with a six-shot advantage over Nelly Korda, she maintained control and eventually won by four strokes, holding off Pajaree Anannarukarn.

This year, the 11-time LPGA winner presented a different challenge. Thitikul started the final round one stroke behind A Lim Kim, but an eagle on the opening hole immediately changed the complexion of the contest. She subsequently found herself in a direct battle with Korda, who was also chasing the title.

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Thitikul delivered a bogey-free 65 to finish at 24-under par for a two-stroke win over Aki Iwai.

The $4 million first prize is the largest payout to a winner in women’s golf, drawn from an $11 million tournament purse.

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Her three victories also carry historical significance beyond the financial rewards. According to golf analyst Justin Ray, Thitikul became the first player to win the same LPGA tournament three consecutive years since Inbee Park captured the Women’s PGA Championship in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Ray also highlighted another milestone from the victory. At 23, Thitikul became the youngest player to reach 12 LPGA Tour victories since Lydia Ko did so a decade earlier.

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Coming back to Thitikul’s historic feat, she had to surpass a massive mark set by Sorenstam. The veteran golfer’s $22,583,693 in official LPGA earnings had remained the benchmark for 25 years. Her dominance during the early 2000s helped establish that figure, and she accumulated it over 308 starts before stepping away from the LPGA in 2008.

Thitikul has now moved $1,709,165 ahead of the Swedish legend, reaching the milestone in just 104 starts.

However, it’s worth noting that Sorenstam achieved this feat in the early 2000s, when LPGA event purses were not this big. So, it’s the same as Scottie Scheffler surpassing Tiger Woods in official earnings because golf tournaments now have much bigger purses.

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Interestingly, Korda also moved past Sorenstam during the CME Group Tour Championship. Her third-place finish pushed her career earnings to $22,972,616, placing her second on the all-time list. However, Korda is still $1,320,242 behind the new record holder.

The changing leaderboard also creates an interesting contrast between the two leading players in women’s golf. Korda remains the world No. 1, while Thitikul entered the season finale as the world No. 2.

The numbers tell only one part of Thitikul’s story. Her journey to becoming the LPGA’s highest career earner began long before the multimillion-dollar checks and tournament victories.

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A short film released during the CME Group Tour Championship offered a glimpse into her early years in golf. Her grandfather encouraged her to take up the sport, and she began practicing at a driving range, hitting shots off mats and working on her game in the dark.

During her post-round press conference, Thitikul reflected on how much had happened since those early days and how far she had come.

“Like lots of people might see myself now, myself only the LPGA, but, you know, like when we were young we had a long way,” she said.

She also acknowledged the difficulties of reaching the highest level in professional golf.

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“We overcome the obstacle, we overcome the trouble until the time that all the people see the success, but behind the scene is not that easy to come here on the LPGA Tour. A lot of talented players.”

Her 2025 campaign provided the foundation for the financial record she would break a year later. It was a season defined by consistent scoring, tournament victories and individual recognition, rather than a single lucrative performance.