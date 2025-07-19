At Record Low After PGA Tour Exit, Brooks Koepka Urged to Make $100 Million Contract Decision Fast

“Now it’s starting to click,” Brooks Koepka said at Oakmont on Thursday. What clicked was his hard work and equipment after missing two consecutive cuts at major championships for the first time: the Masters and the PGA Championship. “I’ve been working hard, just got into some bad habits and bad swing positions,” he said, blaming poor swing mechanics, but finally getting the club in better positions did the trick. It didn’t continue at Royal Portrush, though, as Koepka has officially missed the cut at The Open after a disappointing 7-over par performance — six strokes beyond the cut line of 1-over.

It marks his third missed cut in a major this year, a staggering fall for a player who was once ranked World No.1 in his career (2018). Aside from a T12 finish at the U.S. Open at Oakmont, Koepka has been a non-factor at majors since capturing the PGA Championship title in 2023. Since that last major triumph, Koepka has not posted a single top-10 finish in a major championship. On the LIV Golf circuit, where he’s now in his third season, his form hasn’t offered much reprieve.

His string of disappointments has been taking a toll on him, as it was evident in Dallas, where Koepka had a terrible meltdown after shooting 6-over in nine holes and smashed his driver onto a tee box. While Koepka eventually withdrew from the event, citing illness, his consistent decline in form has begun to worry fans and critics alike.

Those around Koepka, including analysts, are now pointing to a need for fundamental recalibration — a return to the mindset and discipline that once set him apart. After his third missed cut at a major this year, some are questioning Koepka’s path from here — “Officially, the worst Major season of his career. Where to from here? Only Brooks Koepka can answer that.” This year, fans were expecting to see the LIV star at Bethpage Black, but now that seems like a distant dream since this year marks the first time he has missed three cuts in a major in the same year.

Overall, Brooks Koepka’s 2025 season has unraveled into one of the most perplexing stretches of his decorated career. The five-time major winner, once feared for his ability to rise to the moment on golf’s grandest stages, now finds himself battling inconsistency, frustration, and a slide down both the LIV Golf standings and the major leaderboard. The rare moment of vulnerability at the US Open was a true reflection.

While it’s true that only Koepka can answer the question as to what is next, fans couldn’t help but voice their suggestions for him, as they, too, have begun to get frustrated with his consistent decline.

Fans react to Brooks Koepka’s missed cut at the Open

One fan was quick to react to Koepka’s missed cut and suggested that it’s time he leaves LIV. “Getting out of LIV,” the fan suggested that Koepka’s decline is tied to his participation in LIV Golf. LIV’s no-cut, guaranteed-pay structure lacks the pressure and intensity that once brought out the best in Koepka. And even his LIV performances are hinting at a slump. He sits 28th in the individual standings, with just two top-10 finishes this year and no wins since Greenbrier in 2024. In nearly half of his events, Koepka has scored zero points — a stark reminder of just how far his form has dipped. He’s finished outside the top 30 in six LIV events this year alone.

“Needs to get back on the PGA Tour and become the cold-blooded killer again,” another fan commented, referring to the version of Koepka who once fearlessly stared down the best players in the world and dominated on golf’s biggest stages. The fan hinted at the player who won four majors within two years (2017-2019) with stoic confidence and unmatched focus. In 2018 alone, Koepka won the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship and rose to being World No.1.

Another fan added, “Brooks needs to come back to the PGA. He’s lost.” It’s not just about Koepka’s LIV $100M contract expiring in 2026, but also the fact that he confessed earlier this year that he was lost. “I don’t know where I’m going, so I don’t know how everybody else does,” Koepka said in March in response to the speculations about him wanting to return to the PGA tour.

One fan even compared him to Dustin Johnson —“Shocked, I say. Guy’s as washed as DJ.” The fan was shocked that this was Koepka’s first time missing three cuts in a row at major championships, and compared him to Johnson, who has also missed the cut in three majors this year. Surprisingly, for DJ’s current slump, he managed to make the cut at Dunluce after carding 2-under over two rounds.

One fan couldn’t help but take a dig at Koepka, and said, “Gonna just laugh when he talks about being serious and then Jenna posts them on a post major trip.” The comment targets the perceived disconnect between Koepka’s public statements about being locked in on his game and the frequent social media posts by his wife, Jena Sims, showing the couple vacationing and enjoying right after major disappointments. It reflected a growing skepticism about Koepka’s commitment and priorities.