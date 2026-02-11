‘Ate Me Alive’: Paige Spiranac Doesn’t Hide the Real Toll Golf Took on Her Mental Health

Essentials Inside The Story Behind Paige Spiranac's massive online following lies a long, ongoing battle

A simple fan question opened the door to her deeply personal struggle

Spiranac is redefining peace on her own terms

Paige Spiranac might have more than 4 million followers on Instagram. Yet, beneath the glitz and glamour of her golf career and social presence, Spiranac has often struggled with depression and mental health issues. Now, as she looks to overcome the dark side, Spiranac delved into how tackling her mental health is still a work in progress.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’ve seen so many sports psychologists, and the mental side of golf just truly ate me alive, and l’ve tried everything. So I recommend just finding what works best for you. There are books out there, there are so many different philosophies, there’s not one size that fits all,” said Spiranac on her Instagram story on February 10, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Colorado native was having a Q&A session with her followers when a query from a fan read, “How do you work on the mental side of the game?” Spiranac has been pretty open about how she has been battling anxiety since childhood.

Imago 10/12/2015. Ladies European Tour 2015. Omega Dubai Ladies Masters, Majilis Course, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, UAE. December 9-12. Paige Spiranac of the USA lines up a putt on the 15th hole during the second round. Credit: Tristan Jones

The golfer asked her followers to resort to a sports psychologist if things were really serious. However, for Spiranac, something deeper than counseling seemed to help her. According to the 32-year-old, talk therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy guided her to find the root cause of why things were happening to her. However, Spiranac also pointed out that people must try different methods to address their mental health, as one formula might not work for everybody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, this was not the first time Spiranac was delving deep into her mental side of things. In another Q&A session on YouTube earlier this year, the 32-year-old shared her frustration with tears. Spiranac pointed out that tears came to her randomly whenever she was either sad or happy. Random occurrences like spotting a dog, hearing the national anthem, or getting to see somebody eat alone triggered her reactions instantly.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

This led the golfer to take biofeedback sessions. Following the sessions, it was revealed that her brain activity got confused when she felt stressed or had a strong surge of emotions. And the solution? Well, to let go of her emotions.

But things are easier said than done. Trying to battle through her mental issues, Spiranac found it impossible to compete on a professional level. During her outing on the Cactus Tour, the stress, coupled with her anxiety attacks and panic, caused her to simply withdraw from the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thankfully, following her biofeedback, talk, and cognitive behavioral therapy, Spiranac seems to be in a better state than before. Back in January 2025, the 32-year-old had an upbeat update to share with her fans.

“I have never felt more confident and secure and at peace with my life, both professionally and personally,” said Spiranac back in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Going back further, in 2019, Spiranac released a 16-minute-long YouTube video sharing her mental stress and trauma with her fans. Now, as she is trying to get back to a safe space mentally, she still has to go through a lot when it comes to the fans radically misunderstanding her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paige Spiranac walked out of the court of public opinion in search of inner peace

Days back, at the end of January 2026, Spiranac sat for a similar Q&A session on her YouTube channel. She candidly reflected on how she feels that she is often misjudged by her audience. Spiranac believes her social-media image often creates a version of her that people react to, rather than who she actually is, especially because her content sparks strong opinions that cause audiences to form fixed judgments.

Sharing how there remains a constant disconnect between how she sees herself and how the public interprets her, Spiranac stated, “This person that people assume me to be feels so vastly different from who I actually am as a person.”

Spiranac further added, “I have this deep burning desire to defend my character and overexplain things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Paige Spiranac at the Masters 2025. Image Credits: Instagram @_paige.renee

However, predicting the consequences of the same has often stopped her from explaining her end. Audiences are often extremely dictated by her content and tend to either strongly support her or criticize her, leaving little room for nuance. Moreover, every attempt to defend herself only invited fresh accusations of playing the victim.

“And what happens is that then people say, ‘Oh, you’re just playing the victim again.’ And so when they say that, I then defend myself again, and before you know it, it’s just this vicious cycle,” shared Spiranac, trying to explain the taxing pattern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, stepping away meant confronting a hard reality, which forced Spiranac into a realization. She realised how it does not matter what she does, somehow or other, some opinions will always tend to go against her. So, she tried to work on her perspective.

Sharing her realization, she added, “I just finally learned this lesson, and I put my foot down. and I said, I am just done doing this.” Spiranac further shared, “The people who dislike me will always dislike me. They will always think that I am that person, no matter what.”

Letting go of the urge to correct every misunderstanding allowed her to redirect that effort inward, toward healing and understanding herself. Instead of trying to manage people’s perception of her (which she can’t dictate or control), she started to devote the same energy to nurturing her own mental well-being. Acceptance and silence are often more effective than the urge to explain and defend. And Spiranac is indeed trying to take the road that helps her to grow in life.