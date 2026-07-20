‘Athletes Are Damn Stubborn’: Rory McIlroy’s Blunt Comments Get Surprising Explanation by Golf Analyst

Long before The Open, Rory McIlroy had already cut back his schedule, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family and be more selective about the events he played. After The 154th Open, he reiterated that plan, saying he was taking a break to celebrate his Masters victory and spend time with his daughter, Poppy. But analyst Gary Williams suggested on 5 Clubs that there may be more to the story.

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“I think that there’s something afoot here and when it comes to the comments he made at the U.S. Open as it related to the PGA Tour saying that the Challenger series is akin to a glorified Korn Ferry Tour,” Williams said. “When you’re one of the faces of the tour, it’s a little cringeworthy for those people who run the tour.”

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The PGA Tour, of course, will introduce its two-tier structure in 2028, with the top 90 players from the previous season competing in the Championship Series. Meanwhile, the Challenger Series will feature developing players and those battling to earn promotion. Williams suggested McIlroy’s criticism of that format may be tied to deeper frustrations, pointing to his stance when LIV Golf began luring players away from the PGA Tour.

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At the time, the World No. 2 became one of the PGA Tour’s strongest defenders. Despite receiving some of the biggest offers, he refused to leave and publicly backed the Tour throughout the divide. However, in June 2023, the PGA Tour unexpectedly announced a framework agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the financial backer of LIV Golf.

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Williams believes that move “blindsided” Rory McIlroy, leaving him feeling betrayed. According to the analyst, the Northern Irishman has not forgotten how events unfolded, and those memories may still shape the way he views the PGA Tour today.

“Look, athletes are great for a lot of reasons, and one of the reasons why they’re great is that they’re damn stubborn,” Williams added. “They’re stubborn about not giving up whatever it is that they feel like they are in possession of, whether it’s best player in a league or best player in a position. And I think that the stubbornness is rooted in memory and remembering lots of things.”

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Williams pointed to McIlroy’s decision to step down from the PGA Tour Policy Board in November 2023 because he no longer wanted to be involved in golf politics. So, the analyst felt that even if Rory McIlroy is no longer helping shape the Tour’s future, those frustrations may still linger.

“And I just wonder if you couple that with somebody who has achieved all that he has, the challenge of wanting to dig deep [might not be there anymore].”

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This came after McIlroy finished T40 at the Open Championship on Sunday, July 19, carding 72-67-69-71 for an overall 9-under-par.

Coming back to the matter, only McIlroy can confirm whether Gary Williams’ theory is true or not. However, it’s safe to say the American tour has disappointed the Northern Irishman more than once.