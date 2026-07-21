Augusta National Announces Steep Price Increase Ahead of the 2027 Masters

Fans hoping to enjoy Augusta National’s off‑site hospitality at the 2027 Masters will need to dig deeper into their pockets. Map & Flag, the multi‑level venue located just outside the club’s gates, had held steady at about $17,000 per weekly badge since its debut in 2024. That figure has now jumped.

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Industry sources told Sports Business Journal that passes for 2027 are priced at $19,000 before tax, pushing the all‑in cost past $20,000. The increase is roughly a 17.6% hike compared to this year’s rate. There has not been any reason cited for the increase, though.

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The weekly badge provides tournament entry plus access to two floors of unlimited food, drinks, and entertainment, along with a dedicated merchandise shop that last year offered shorter lines than those inside ANGC.

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The number of badges available remains undisclosed, though club officials claimed that the supply is “just the right amount.” To manage operations, Augusta National has partnered with On Location, a hospitality and travel management firm.

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For those seeking alternatives, Augusta National introduced the Official Masters Hospitality program in 2024, a week‑long package tailored to individual buyers. And for the most exclusive experience, there’s Berckmans Place, a 90,000‑square‑foot venue opened in 2013 near the fifth hole.

If this new hike in the price seems concerning, it should come as a relief that the general ticket prices will remain unchanged next year. But general ticket prices drew scrutiny this year.

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The Masters Raised Ticket Prices at the Start of 2026

Back in June 2025, Augusta National announced that daily passes for the 2026 Masters would rise from $140 to $160.

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But Augusta National had a compelling reason behind the price increase. They were cracking down on the secondary market, which sold tickets during the 2025 Masters. Hundreds of fans were questioned about how they obtained their tickets, and some passes were revoked.

Augusta National mentioned on its website that it is the sole authorized seller of Masters tickets, and resale is strictly prohibited. Before the 2026 jump, prices had already climbed in 2023, when daily passes went from $115 to $140.

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The competition for the tickets has always been fierce since they are sold via a lottery system. While ANGC allows only 40,000 fans on the site, applications are received in the millions each year. That being said, it appears attending golf tournaments is becoming increasingly expensive, like other things in life.